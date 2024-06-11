June 11, 2024
Before returning to Senate, Tracie Davis must dispatch a Primary challenger
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/5/23-Sen. Tracie Davis, D-Jacksonville, during the Appropriations Committee on Health and Human Services, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. Gancarski

FLAPOL010523CH008
Francky Jeanty will face a resource gap this Summer, but he's in.

Sen. Tracie Davis will be on the campaign trail this Summer now that a Primary opponent has qualified to run against her.

Her opponent, 40-year-old Francky Jeanty, is a graduate of Edward Waters University (EWU). Jeanty is a published author of a motivational book, a self-described “educational consultant,” a former student recruiter for Keiser College, a former admissions counselor for EWU, and a former manager at a car rental dealership.

Davis has lost only one General Election in her political career: a 2015 battle for Duval County Supervisor of Elections. While she didn’t win a 2016 Primary for the House in the original count, she was chosen as the Democratic candidate after the original candidate withdrew due to personal legal issues.

As a Senate candidate, Davis had over 55% of the vote in 2022’s General Election over Republican Binod Kumar and write-in opponent Patrick Lee Cooper. She won the Primary election against former Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney by nearly 40 points earlier that year.

Jeanty opened a campaign account last month to run in Senate District 5 this cycle. Both he and Davis qualified Monday.

Resources are already going the incumbent’s way.

With all fundraising through May accounted for, Davis has more than $40,000 cash on hand in her campaign account, with $6,250 of that raised in April and May. She also has more than $230,000 in her political committee, Together We Stand.

Jeanty, meanwhile, has $2,560 on hand, with $1,905 raised in the last two months.

The Primary will close if a write-in candidate or Republican qualifies before Friday at noon; otherwise, it will be open to everyone in SD 5.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida.

