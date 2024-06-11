Debra Tendrich first to qualify for HD 89 race, vows to ‘serve all Floridians’ if elected

Debra Tendrich, a Lake Worth nonprofit executive, just became the first person to qualify in the race for House District 89 this year.

She beat fellow Democrat Destinie Baker Sutton, a former prosecutor, and Republican private school administrator Daniel Zapata by paying a qualifying fee.

Candidates for state office have until noon Friday to qualify by petition signature or payment. But Tendrich said doing so early — on the first day of the week-long qualifying period — evinces her readiness to bring effective leadership to the House.

“Serving our community is my top priority, and being the first to qualify shows how serious I am about this mission,” she said in a statement.

Tendrich qualified Monday, three days after she reported raising $10,000 in April and May toward her bid to succeed Democratic Rep. David Silvers in HD 89.

Going into June, she’d raised about $31,000 total. Of that, she had about $13,500 left.

Tendrich’s campaign said she has now received endorsements from more than 200 elected officials, unions, residents and community leaders. Among them: Kissimmee Sen. Vic Torres, Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani, Wellington Rep. Katherine Waldron, numerous county and municipal officials, the Palm Beach Police Benevolent Association and Professional Firefighters/Paramedics of Palm Beach Local 2928.

“This backing is not just a personal endorsement but a reflection of our shared vision for a better future for District 89 and all of Florida,” she said. “As a state Representative, my duty is to serve all Floridians (and) I am committed to building bridges across communities and working collaboratively to achieve common goals for the betterment of our state.”

Baker Sutton, an ex-Assistant State Attorney now in private practice, raised close to $9,500 in the April-May period. All but one of the 54 donations she accepted came through personal checks, most for three figures or less.

She also added a throng of new endorsers to her campaign last week, including Miami Rep. Ashley Gantt and Mayors Keith Babbs of Pahokee, Joe Kyles of South Bay and Steve Wilson of Belle Glade.

Since filing to run in late January, Baker Sutton has collected nearly $52,000 and spent $6,000, leaving her with about $46,000 this month.

Zapata, who entered the HD 89 contest way back in March 2023, raised just $550 in April and May. That was enough to push his total fundraising past the $15,000 mark. After more than $4,000 in spending, including $831 in the prior two months, he had about $11,000 remaining by the beginning of June.

Zapata’s campaign carries endorsements from Michael Barnett, a former Chair of the Palm Beach GOP whom Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed to the Palm Beach County Commission last year, and Palm Beach County Commissioner Sara Baxter.

Other endorsers of Zapata’s campaign include Lake Clarke Shores Town Council member Jon Maples and Greenacres City Council member Peter Noble.

Lately a toss-up district, HD 89 covers a large inland portion of Palm Beach County stretching east from Greenacres to Lake Worth Beach, north from Atlantis to Cloud Lake and containing Lake Clarke Shores and Palm Springs.

The qualifying period for state office candidates runs from noon June 10 to noon June 14.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 20, followed by the General Election on Nov. 5.