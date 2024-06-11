June 11, 2024
Daniella Levine Cava re-election campaign releases new bilingual ads
Image via Daniella Levine Cava for Mayor.

Jesse Scheckner

Daniella Levine Cava DLC
6 people are running to unseat her.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is hitting TV and digital media again with a new pair of bilingual ads supporting her re-election effort.

Her campaign said it spent five figures on the ad buys.

The 30-second spots will run on English- and Spanish-language broadcast networks in the county and on social media platforms.

They depict Levine Cava, Miami-Dade’s first woman Mayor and the first Jewish person to hold the job, as a uniter with a record of delivering for residents. In doing so, they throw shade at — but do not name — three Republicans who hope to unseat her this year: Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, ex-Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger and social media influencer Alex Otaola.

“As Mayor, I am committed to building a Miami-Dade that works for everyone; I am proud to lead with compassion and deliver with action — investing in our small businesses, families, workers, and our precious natural resources,” Levine Cava said in a statement. “Together, we will continue to move Miami-Dade forward with vision, integrity, and results.”

The new ads follow two others her campaign launched in late January that focused on the county’s growing economy, lower crime rates, and affordable housing and climate change initiatives Levine Cava’s administration has prioritized since her historic 2020 victory.

Levine Cava last month also repeated another historic 2020 feat by again qualifying for the Mayor’s race by petition. She’s the only person to do so.

Others running to unseat her include Republican actor Carlos Garín, Democratic trapeze artist Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero and no-party candidate Eddy Rojas.

The race is technically nonpartisan, meaning all seven candidates will compete in the Aug. 20 Primary. If no candidate secures more than 50% of the vote, the two top vote-getters will square off in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

