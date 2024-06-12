June 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Everglades Trust cheers environmental spending in budget authorized by Gov. DeSantis

Jacob OglesJune 12, 20243min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jacksonville Bold for 6.12.24: Qualifying week offers few surprises

HeadlinesOrlando

Glen Gilzean stays mums on future plans, controversies at Winter Park forum

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida teachers union blasts Gov. DeSantis ‘fuzzy math,’ says $200M in budget for teacher pay isn’t enough

everglades - Florida
The budget signed by the Governor includes more than $740M in Everglades spending.

The Everglades Trust is praising the Florida budget signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as a win for Florida’s environment.

The budget includes more than $740 million for Everglades restoration in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

“Governor DeSantis has continued to fulfill the promises that he made to Floridians by advocating for and securing a budget that contains over $740 million for Everglades restoration, as well as funding for resiliency and statewide environmental efforts,” said Everglades Trust CEO Anna Upton.

The Governor also vetoed nearly $1 billion in local projects. But the environmental advocacy group said what the Governor left in the budget shows a commitment toward Florida’s most valuable ecological treasures.

“It’s been clear from the beginning that he understands the importance of the Everglades — to our economy and environment — and has continually sought to push restoration forward,” Upton said.

“The significant funding for restoration in this budget also demonstrates the overall consensus there is in support of restoration amongst our leaders and Floridians.

The organization also celebrated Florida’s legislative leaders for including Everglades spending in the budget in the first place.

Specifically, Upton praised Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner, both Republicans.

“Thank you to our Governor and legislative leaders, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner, for putting together a budget that reflects what our state needs and Floridians want — the restoration of America’s Everglades,” Upton said.

Notably, DeSantis’ proposed budget ahead of the legislation Session included $1.5 billion on Everglades restoration and various water quality improvement projects in the coming fiscal year. That included $850 billion specifically on Everglades-specific projects.

The Republican Governor has placed a priority on water since he took office. Shortly after the start of his second term, DeSantis said he wanted the Legislature to spend at least $3.5 billion on such projects over the coming four years.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGlen Gilzean stays mums on future plans, controversies at Winter Park forum

nextJacksonville Bold for 6.12.24: Qualifying week offers few surprises

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories