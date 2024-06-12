Everglades Trust cheers environmental spending in budget authorized by Gov. DeSantis

The Everglades Trust is praising the Florida budget signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis as a win for Florida’s environment.

The budget includes more than $740 million for Everglades restoration in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

“Governor DeSantis has continued to fulfill the promises that he made to Floridians by advocating for and securing a budget that contains over $740 million for Everglades restoration, as well as funding for resiliency and statewide environmental efforts,” said Everglades Trust CEO Anna Upton.

The Governor also vetoed nearly $1 billion in local projects. But the environmental advocacy group said what the Governor left in the budget shows a commitment toward Florida’s most valuable ecological treasures.

“It’s been clear from the beginning that he understands the importance of the Everglades — to our economy and environment — and has continually sought to push restoration forward,” Upton said.

“The significant funding for restoration in this budget also demonstrates the overall consensus there is in support of restoration amongst our leaders and Floridians.

The organization also celebrated Florida’s legislative leaders for including Everglades spending in the budget in the first place.

Specifically, Upton praised Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner, both Republicans.

“Thank you to our Governor and legislative leaders, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo and House Speaker Paul Renner, for putting together a budget that reflects what our state needs and Floridians want — the restoration of America’s Everglades,” Upton said.

Notably, DeSantis’ proposed budget ahead of the legislation Session included $1.5 billion on Everglades restoration and various water quality improvement projects in the coming fiscal year. That included $850 billion specifically on Everglades-specific projects.

The Republican Governor has placed a priority on water since he took office. Shortly after the start of his second term, DeSantis said he wanted the Legislature to spend at least $3.5 billion on such projects over the coming four years.