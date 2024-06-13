Ron DeSantis says In-N-Out would ‘print money’ if they sold burgers in Florida

Florida’s Governor is talking hamburgers for a second straight night.

During an appearance on Fox News, Gov. Ron DeSantis told host Sean Hannity that In-N-Out would do very well in the Sunshine State if they ever wanted to fire up fast food franchises.

“If they decided to come to Florida, they would print money in the state of Florida, it would be so successful. But, you know, I think the company, you know, they like being where they are and I respect that. But they certainly would do very well in Florida.”

The company was founded in California and has since expanded to Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas and Oregon, so where they are has expanded over the years.

The Governor also talked about burgers to a group in Central Florida Tuesday, making the case that beef burgers are superior to veggie patties during remarks at the 96th Florida Future Farmers of America State Convention & Expo.

“One of the companies that does a lot of this stuff is headquartered in Florida. So I was down and I was interested in trying other things, but they had me try this burger that was not made of meat, it was not lab grown, it was like plant based, all this other stuff, which look, if that’s what you like, the thing about it is it’s actually less healthy than just eating the meat to begin with.”