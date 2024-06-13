June 12, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis vetoes plan to put free tampons in public schools

Gabrielle RussonJune 12, 20244min1

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

The latest Florida Atlantic poll is so bad, we’ve revived the saltshaker test for it. The whole shaker.

HeadlinesPanhandle

Gov. DeSantis vetoes $3M for first responder, public safety facility at Big Bend Technical College

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis’ veto pen snares legislative budget over credit card fees study

DeSAntis 3
The Menstrual Hygiene Products Grant Program was one of several veto items that drew outcry from Democrats.

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a $6.4 million program to give free tampons and pads to public school students.

Rep. Kelly Skidmore, a Democrat from Boca Raton, had pushed for a bill to make those period hygiene products free and available at school nurse’s offices and school bathroom restrooms.

Getting their periods was why 1 in 4 students missed class, Skidmore said.

“I’m confident most women can relate to their period starting unexpectedly and at the most inconvenient time and location,” Skidmore said at a House committee during the Special Session last year. “For girls in school, it is no different and they shouldn’t be deprived of attending class and furthering their education five days out of every month.”

Fifteen other states and Washington, D.C., have passed similar legislation to offer free menstrual products, Skidmore said last year.

Previous attempts to make tampons and pads more accessible to schoolchildren who needed them have failed in the Legislature, although lawmakers created new legislation in 2019 that requires prisons to provide free period products for female inmates. The state also repealed taxes on menstrual products in 2017 under a bill that was sponsored by now-Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.

Skidmore could not be reached for comment late Wednesday.

The Menstrual Hygiene Products Grant Program was one of several veto items that drew outcries by Democrats Wednesday. Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat from Orlando who often criticizes DeSantis, retweeted his veto list and pointed out the hygiene products program was one of the cuts.

DeSantis vetoed $900 million from the budget Wednesday as he cut spending to about $116.5 billion, or about $1 billion less than the current year.

“Some of the stuff I don’t think was appropriate for state tax dollars. Some of the stuff are things that I support but that we have state programs for,” DeSantis said during a press conference.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousThe latest Florida Atlantic poll is so bad, we've revived the saltshaker test for it. The whole shaker.

One comment

  • Michael K

    June 12, 2024 at 9:29 pm

    Well, ladies (and men who are awake). Perhaps if the tampon industrial complex donated lavishly to the governor there would be a different outcome.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories