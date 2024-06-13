June 13, 2024
Notable spike in Florida’s new jobless claims for week ending June 8
Drew DixonJune 13, 20242min2

unemployment benefits
The first-time unemployment claims jumped by 19.6% across the U.S. in the past week.

There was a sharp increase in Florida’s initial unemployment claims in the past week, according to new figures released by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

There were 8,709 initial jobless claims in the Sunshine State for the week ending June 8, according to seasonally unadjusted numbers. That’s a sharp increase of 1,649 first-time claims, up from the 7,060 initial filings from the week before.

It’s the first time in months that the first-time weekly unemployment claims exceeded 8,000 in Florida. The state had been on a run of mostly stable first-time jobless claim reports, with most weeks over the past few months seeing filings declines.

Florida’s increase this week reflected the national trend, though. There were 234,707 first-time jobless claims across the U.S. in the past week, according to seasonally unadjusted figures provided by the DOL. That’s a whopping 19.6% week-to-week increase.

That weekly national figure is down year-to-year, however. There were 250,795 initial jobless claims for the comparable week one year ago.

Beyond the weekly reports, Florida has held relatively flat in monthly general unemployment rates. March and April each saw a 0.1-percentage-point increase in the total unemployment numbers, with April settling in at a 3.3% jobless rate, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

