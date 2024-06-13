Notable spike in Florida’s new jobless claims for week ending June 8

There was a sharp increase in Florida’s initial unemployment claims in the past week, according to new figures released by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL).

There were 8,709 initial jobless claims in the Sunshine State for the week ending June 8, according to seasonally unadjusted numbers. That’s a sharp increase of 1,649 first-time claims, up from the 7,060 initial filings from the week before.

It’s the first time in months that the first-time weekly unemployment claims exceeded 8,000 in Florida. The state had been on a run of mostly stable first-time jobless claim reports, with most weeks over the past few months seeing filings declines.

Florida’s increase this week reflected the national trend, though. There were 234,707 first-time jobless claims across the U.S. in the past week, according to seasonally unadjusted figures provided by the DOL. That’s a whopping 19.6% week-to-week increase.

That weekly national figure is down year-to-year, however. There were 250,795 initial jobless claims for the comparable week one year ago.

Beyond the weekly reports, Florida has held relatively flat in monthly general unemployment rates. March and April each saw a 0.1-percentage-point increase in the total unemployment numbers, with April settling in at a 3.3% jobless rate, according to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity.