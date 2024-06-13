Tobacco giant Philip Morris to fund law clinic as part of U.S. Veterans Program expansion

Philip Morris International (PMI) is renewing its commitment of more than $3 million to support veterans nationwide this year through legal support services.

The investment will kick off with $850,000 for legal clinics at select law schools, which will provide help navigating rules and regulations for receiving benefits for which veterans are entitled.

“As a company, we are throwing our weight behind serving the men and women who have raised their hands to serve in our armed forces, some of whom require additional support as they reintegrate into civilian life,” Philip Morris Senior Vice President and Chief Corporate Citizenship Officer Marian Salzman said.

“This is a cause that resonates strongly among our employees. They are eager to make a difference in the lives of those who have sacrificed in support of our nation, its values, and its allies.”

The renewed investment is informed by findings within a newly published white paper, “Serving Those Who Served,” which provides insight from veterans across the country detailing their challenges and needs.

In addition to legal services, the Philip Morris funding will also benefit local and national organizations working to improve the lives of veterans.

“PMI’s latest round of contributions is part of a broader veterans support effort that we have been implementing since 2022. We anticipate additional grants as we expand our U.S. footprint, including to local organizations such as Colorado Goldstar Mothers, and will continue to connect directly with veterans and their advocates to explore our best avenues of assistance,” Salzman said.

Founding beneficiaries of the new funding include the Rocky Mountain Veterans Advocacy Project in Aurora, Colorado; the Veterans’ Advocacy Law Clinic at the University of Arizona James E. Rogers College of Law in Tucson, Arizona; and the Veterans and Servicemembers Legal Clinic at the University of Florida Levin College of Law in Gainesville.

“Every dollar we receive helps us reach more veterans and remove legal barriers that hinder the transition from military service to civilian life,” said Kristine Huskey, Clinical Professor of Law and Director of the Veterans’ Advocacy Law Clinic at the University of Arizona College of Law.

“Through the law clinic, we’re working to ensure that the men and women who served our nation can overcome legal obstacles and have full access to the benefits they’ve earned, including disability compensation. Support also increases our ability to train more law students — the next generation of lawyers — on veterans issues.”

Philip Morris is also increasing its support for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, a leading organization working to ensure U.S. military veterans secure stable and successful futures.

“Philip Morris International has been a long-standing and highly valued partner of the foundation. Their steadfast support has touched the lives of thousands of veterans and their families. This latest commitment will allow us to further scale our efforts as we work to create bright futures for those who have contributed so much,” Bob Woodruff Foundation CEO Anne Marie Dougherty said.

The charitable funding initiatives build on Philip Morris’ robust philanthropic efforts, including more than $1 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year for organizations working to help U.S. armed services veterans and active service members.

In 2023, the company provided a $500,000 grant to the group Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America and its subgrantees.