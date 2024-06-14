Traci Phillips elected unopposed in her first run for Citrus County Clerk

Traci Phillips’ first term as Citrus County Clerk of Court will come without a single vote cast.

Phillips and three incumbents were elected to Citrus County offices without opposition following the close of ballot qualifying Friday.

The daughter of former Citrus County Commissioner Vicki Phillips, Traci Philips’ lone Republican Primary challenger withdrew five weeks ago.

Traci Phillips serves as Chief Deputy to Clerk of Courts Angela Vick, who is retiring after 12 years in office.

A Citrus County native, Phillips has had a 23-year career at the Clerk’s Office. In 2018, she was promoted to Chief of Staff.

“It doesn’t quite feel real yet,” she said. “I’m very blessed that Citrus County has the faith in me. I intend to make them proud.”

Also re-elected without opposition:

— Property Appraiser Cregg Dalton, who is completing his first term. Dalton opened his re-election campaign in July 2023 and amassed $73,000 in contributions — nearly all of it coming last year. He never had a challenger.

— Tax Collector Janice Warren, who was first elected in 2000.

— School Board member Sandy Counts, elected to her third term.