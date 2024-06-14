June 14, 2024
Nancy Metayer Bowen wins Coral Springs City Commission seat unopposed

Ryan Nicol

Nancy Metayer Headshot 2020 2
That's a change from her 2020 win, which saw her navigate a crowded field to secure Seat 3.

Nancy Metayer Bowen will continue representing Seat 3 on the Coral Springs City Commission after no candidates filed to challenge her before the qualifying deadline.

“I am humbled and honored to be re-elected to the Coral Springs City Commission with the strong support of our residents, families, and small business owners,” Metayer Bowen said in a prepared statement.

“Our victory reaffirms our community’s shared vision for a resilient, inclusive, and future-ready Coral Springs. I am committed to continuing our work, fostering community engagement, and advocating for policies that enhance the quality of life for all residents.”

Metayer Bowen is the first Black and Haitian-American woman to serve as Coral Springs Commissioner. She declared for the Seat 3 race in 2020 after losing a Special Election for Coral Springs Mayor. But Metayer Bowen rebounded and went on to win that Seat 3 contest, securing a four-year term.

After defeating five other candidates in that 2020 contest, Metayer Bowen dodged any competition this cycle. The deadline to qualify for most local races, as well as state legislative seats, was noon on Friday.

Metayer Bowen has focused on sustainability and environmental issues during her first term, such as creating the city’s first sustainability office and pushing the city to hire its first sustainability manager.

The Commissioner has also served as the liaison for boards and committees such as the Community Redevelopment Agency; Financial Advisory Committee; Environmental Sustainability Committee; Multicultural Committee; Affordable Housing Advisory Committee; Coral Springs Charter School Board; Broward County Solid Waste Authority Executive Committee; Broward County Climate Change Taskforce; Broward County Water Advisory Board; and the Broward County Climate Change Action Plan Working Group on Energy and Community Engagement.

Metayer Bowen previously served on the Broward County Soil and Water Conservation District before joining the Coral Springs City Commission with her win in 2020. Metayer Bowen will now face term limits in 2028.

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics.

