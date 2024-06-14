June 14, 2024
Dotie Joseph automatically re-elected to third House term
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 2/10/23-Rep. Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami, debates against the migrant relocation bill, Friday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jesse SchecknerJune 14, 2024

FLAPOL021023CH028
This was her easiest election yet.

Democratic Rep. Dotie Joseph of North Miami has again won re-election to House District 108, this time without having her name grace a ballot.

Joseph coasted back into office automatically Friday after no one — not a single Republican, Democrat or independent candidate — qualified to run against her.

That’s an even more emphatic victory than she enjoyed in 2022, when she trounced two opponents with 53% of the vote in a three-way Primary for HD 108, which covers a strip of northeast Miami-Dade County, including all of Biscayne Park, El Portal and Miami Shores Village, and portions of North Miami and Miami, including parts of the Little Haiti and Wynwood.

The district is dependably Democratic.

Joseph, a lawyer by trade, spent comparatively little this election cycle to hold onto her seat. She raised $3,000 through her campaign account since winning re-election two years ago, plus another $33,000 through her political committee, Victory Now.

As of May 31, the last date from which campaign finance activity is available, she spent just under $16,000. Most of it covered various upkeep fees, web costs, a fundraising event and contributions to the Florida Democratic Party and Haitian American Caucus of Florida.

She held about $91,500 by the end of last month.

Born in Haiti and a Florida resident since 1982, Joseph won election to the House in 2018 with a whopping 92% of the vote.

During the 2024 Legislative Session, she successfully sponsored measures to use state funds on court-appointed interpreters, enabling parents to record spoken communications between their children and child predators, and authorizing pharmacists to provide patients with emergency insulin in cases of emergency.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

