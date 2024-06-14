Dan Daley retains HD 96 seat as no challenger emerges by deadline

Democratic Rep. Dan Daley of Coral Springs has been re-elected to the House after running unopposed.

Daley ran for the House District 96 seat and has been elected to his third full term, his campaign announced on X.

“I’m excited to announce that as of noon today, we have been re-elected unopposed to the Florida House of Representatives,” Daley said. “It has been an honor to serve our community and my hometown since 2019 in this role, and I look forward to continuing our work these next few years.”

Daley was first elected in 2019 during a Special Election, where he was also elected unopposed. Before joining the House, he served as a Coral Springs City Commissioner from 2012 until 2019, as well as serving as Vice Mayor from 2015 to 2017.

“It’s not lost on me that this November will mark my 12th year in elected office,” Daley added Friday after qualifying. “I was given a tremendous opportunity by the voters in 2012 and have always tried to do what I believe is right and what is best for my district and community.”

It’s no surprise that Daley dodged any challengers this cycle. A Democratic Primary opponent would have struggled against a well-regarded incumbent with years of experience. And in 2022, a historically strong year for Republicans, Daley easily dispatched Republican candidate Jenna Hague with a 61%-39% victory.

Daley currently sits on the Local Administration, Workforce Development and Tourism and Transportation and Tourism Applications subcommittees. A former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Daley has been pushing for multiple pieces of legislation related to public safety, including bills related to vehicle gun storage (HB 1087), bolstering the Florida National Guard (HB 723) and posters for schools that would guide students to saving choking victims (HB 585).

“I’m certainly not perfect and have made mistakes along the way, but I work each day to make our community and state a better place,” Daley said. “Thank you for your continued belief in me and for the opportunity to serve. It is a privilege and responsibility that I do not take lightly.”