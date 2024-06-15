For Donald Trump’s birthday, Marco Rubio ripped off the former President’s talking points

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then those may be points in favor of Marco Rubio’s aspirations to be part of the executive branch.

The Florida Senator who is in the Vice Presidential mix offered Donald Trump a birthday tribute Friday, with words that were remarkably similar to what the former President has said at rallies.

“Donald Trump doesn’t need to be in politics,” Rubio said Friday at the “Club 47” meeting in West Palm Beach.

“He’s made a lot of money. He has a lot of things to enjoy. He’s got a great family,” Rubio added. Frank. “I wanna be honest with you. Sometimes I thought why is this guy doing this? He had a great life. There’s only one reason why someone like him would be in politics, with all of these hassles, with all of these things he has to put up with. There’s only one reason because he loves our country and he wants to save it from people that want to destroy it.”

Trump often has said himself he “had a great life” and has rhetorically asked “what the hell did I do this for” to his crowds over the years, saying things along the lines of he would “get the hell out of here” but he loves being in politics too much.

Rubio continued to stress the theme of sacrifice from the former President.

“And so I would say to you today to remind ourselves he’s not doing it for him. He doesn’t need this. He’s running for President. He’s putting up with all of this because he’s doing it for us. He’s doing it for America, the country that he loves, he’s doing it for the nation that will be destroyed and cannot survive another four years of what we have right now.”

The Senator went on to say that the “best gift” supporters could give Trump on his birthday would be to “go out and win this election so he can go back in the White House so he can save our country.”