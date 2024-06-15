‘We’re going to win’: Rick Scott rallies support in Michigan for Senate leadership bid

Rick Scott continues to press his case to lead the Senate GOP caucus, telling a crowd Friday in Detroit his plan.

“Let’s go build the most kickass country in the world,” Florida’s junior Senator said to the Turning Point USA conference.

Scott’s remarks, which ran roughly 21 minutes, included commentary on his loss to Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in 2022, before a vow that 2024’s race for the open position would be different.

“So there will be a leadership race and we are going to win,” Scott promised, before explaining the importance of having a “conservative leader in the Senate.”

“Whoever is the leader of the senate, if we get a majority in the Senate and we can win, we decide what we vote on,” Scott said, adding that “Green New Deals” and “attacking fossil fuel” would be dead letters if he were in charge.

“We’ll work our butts off to balance the budget. We won’t have a woke military,” Scott said. “None of these things will ever be voted on because the Majority Leader of the Senate gets to decide what we vote on.”

The Senator also talked about how he expected to be a catalyst down-ballot in his own re-election campaign.

“I’m going to get all the Republican and all the independents, all the Democrats that vote for me to vote for somebody in the local race. For every school board race, every mayor’s race, every city council, everybody votes for them,” Scott said. “Everybody that votes for a Republican, I’m going to get their vote. So if I wanna win, I want all those people to win.”

“If you want to win, you’ve got to maximize every vote.So for every election, every mayoral election, go get every vote. Even if it’s a purely Republican district, get every Republican voter, every independent that’s going to vote for us, get everybody to the polls.”