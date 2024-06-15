Joe Biden goes from G7 to Jimmy Kimmel fundraiser, while Kamala Harris goes to Switzerland

After flying through the night across nine time zones, from southern Italy to Southern California, President Joe Biden is shifting his focus from Russia’s challenge of Western unity to raking in big money for his reelection campaign at a Hollywood fundraiser featuring George Clooney and Julia Roberts.
Biden went straight from the Group of Seven summit of wealthy democracies, where Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine took center stage, to Los Angeles and the glitzy gathering unfolding Saturday night at the Peacock Theater. The journey was only broken up by a layover to refuel outside Washington.
Former President Barack Obama is joining headliners Clooney and Roberts, and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will interview all of them onstage. In a text message to donors beforehand, Roberts called it “a crucial time in the election.” Kimmel wrote in his own text that presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump “will hate this, so let’s do it.”
Luminaries from the entertainment world have increasingly lined up to help Biden’s campaign, hoping to provide a fundraising jolt and to energize would-be supporters to turn out ahead of Election Day against Trump.
But hobnobbing with stars this time means Biden is skipping a summit in Switzerland about ways to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. Vice President Kamala Harris is representing the United States.
It’s a stark reminder that his responsibilities as President and his reelection effort can sometimes conflict.
“We are going to see an unprecedented and record-setting turnout from the media and entertainment world,” Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood mogul, major Democratic donor and co-chair of Biden’s campaign, said in a statement.
A Biden fundraiser in March at Radio City Music Hall in New York featured late-night host Stephen Colbert interviewing the president, Obama and former President Bill Clinton. It raised a then-record $26 million, but the California event will bring in at least $28 million, according to the Biden campaign.
Biden’s fundraiser was expected to attract protests from pro-Palestinian activists angry about his administration’s handling of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza. Such demonstrations have become common wherever Biden goes in recent months, including outside his Radio City Music Hall fundraiser.
__
Republished with permission of the Associated Press.
5 comments
Elvis Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American
June 15, 2024 at 11:33 am
Good Morn ‘Ting America,
STAND BY FOR BREAKING NEWS:
Here at The EPA CENTER FOR PSYCHOLIGICAL DISORDERS, we have recently determined that Dook 4 Brains Leftism, classifies as A Disability.
WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU:
If you are one of those that think BIDEN’S Forigian and domestic policies are “Just Great ” than you should see your Doctor about getting qualified to receive Disability.
I hope this helps out some families out there where one parent is a normal hard working Sage Patriot while the family struggles with the second parent being a Dook 4 Brains Leftist.
As we know most Dook 4 Brains Leftys struggle with drug abuse, cronic masturbation, and are meanie @zzholes which constantly annoy everyone they come in contact.
So if ypu are “The Normal Spouse” get your husband or wife down to a Doctor and mention the Sage Elvis Pitts New Medical Findings regarding Dook 4 Brains Leftism being A Disability.
This public service announcement has been brought to you by ME,
Elvis Pitts “Profesor Scientist” American
Ricky Bobby
June 15, 2024 at 11:57 am
I highly doubt Ka Mana could find Switzerland on a map. She is the perfect match for Joe. Dumb and Dumber.
CalHowdy
June 15, 2024 at 12:57 pm
Hey, Ricky Dicky Booby,
Crawl out of Mom’s basement and join the real world. I taught a geography component to adults – most adults of either party can’t name all fifty states, or get even close; FACT. Luckily, our candidates at least know that there were no airports anywhere in 1776, (unlike your guy) and have been to way more states and countries than your guy, and to do more than play golf, unlike your guy. Y’all make really easy targets for ridicule, like your guy. Careful now, y’hear? You should check the eyerolling behind your back…seriously.
Ricky Bobby
June 15, 2024 at 1:49 pm
CalHowdy. Let me guess, from Kalifornia? My eyes are rolling.
Ricky Bobby
June 15, 2024 at 1:50 pm
By the way, Trump might like golf but he does have properties all around the world so your argument is mute.