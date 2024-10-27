‘Incredibly honored’: Palm Beach business orgs back Joel Flores for County Commission

Former Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores, a Democrat seeking to flip a Palm Beach County Commission seat, is earning buy-in from the business community ahead of Election Day.

Three major local business groups are backing Flores. Those groups are the Associated General Contractors (AGC) Florida East Coast Chapter, the Business Political Action Committee (BizPAC) of Palm Beach County, and the Economic Council of Palm Beach County.

“I’m incredibly honored to receive these strong endorsements from such respected organizations,” Flores said in a prepared statement.

“Working together with our business community and leaders across the political spectrum, we can address critical quality-of-life issues including housing, cost of living, and economic development. I am committed to ensuring Palm Beach County is a place where everyone can afford to live, work, and raise a family.”

Flores is running for the District 3 seat on the Palm Beach County Commission, which is currently held by Republican Michael Barnett. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Barnett to the post in 2023 after former Commissioner Dave Kerner stepped away to take an appointment as the Director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

Barnett is a former Chair of the Republican Party of Palm Beach County. Flores, meanwhile, is a small-business owner, giving him ties to the local business community that helped generate support leading to this latest set of endorsements.

A survey last month showed Flores with a comfortable lead, up 45% to 30%, with 24% of voters undecided. He has also collected several other notable endorsements, including support from the Latino Victory Fund earlier this month,

Other Flores backers include the AFL-CIO Palm Beach-Treasure Coast, the Fraternal Order of Police, the local Realtors Association, the Palm Beach County Human Rights Council, the Palm Beach County Classroom Teachers Association, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, state Sen. Lori Berman, state Rep. Joe Casello and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James.

The Florida Democratic Party also announced support for Flores, naming him as one of their Take Back Local candidates.

The district covers parts of Palm Beach County, including Cloud Lake, Greenacres, Glen Ridge, Lake Clarke Shores, Lake Worth Beach, Palm Springs and some unincorporated neighborhoods.

Election Day is on Nov. 5.