June 15, 2024
Emboldened by poll, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell says she can pick up Rick Scott’s seat

A.G. GancarskiJune 15, 20243min2

Rick Scott Debbie Mucarsel-Powell SBS AP
Is the race tied? That's the challenger's narrative and she's sticking to it.

Though many have cast doubt on a Florida Atlantic University poll of the Senate race as too close to call this week, Rick Scott’s Democratic challenger is clinging to the survey as a sign that she can win.

“Rick Scott is the most vulnerable Republican that we have and the most unpopular Republican in the state of Florida right now. Polling is showing that we are statistically tied at this point, but this man is someone that lies to Floridians, is trying to lie his record away,” asserted Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Friday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word.”

Noting that Scott is vowing to block judicial nominees, the former member of Congress called the Senator “the poster child of extremism and one of the most radical members that we have right now in the Senate.”

She also rallied viewers to support her campaign, painting Scott as singularly dangerous during the friendly interview.

“But now he’s using his wealth, the wealth that he has been accumulating in office in the Senate to lie to Floridian, which is why it’s so important for everyone watching tonight to make sure that he doesn’t get re-elected because he wants to be Trump’s puppet in the Senate and become Senate majority leader,” she said. “He will pass a national abortion ban. He will block access to contraception, he will block access to IVF.”

Scott, of course, is saying he will protect in vitro fertilization, noting in an ad that his own daughter is using the procedure for family planning.

“We are tied,” Mucarsel-Powell said. “This is our one pickup opportunity to make sure that we keep the Senate majority so that we can for once and for all really get rid of the extremist policies that the MAGA agenda is trying to push through and using Rick Scott as the puppet for that.”

Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that the previous FAU poll showed a 16 point race, and Mucarsel-Powell’s campaign pushed back against a misspelling of her surname in the released results.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

2 comments

  • Ricky Bobby

    June 15, 2024 at 10:38 am

    Thanks for the humor this morning Gancarski. The poll by FAU and endorsed and published in the Sun Sentinel is pure garbage. This is yet another fake poll designed to influence the election. Scott will still win easily. Right MH?🤣

    Reply

