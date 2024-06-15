Rick Scott spotlights Colombian support for re-election

Rick Scott is rolling out another coalition of supporters on Saturday in Orlando.

The Senator’s re-election campaign is calling attention to his support from Colombian Americans.

“It’s an honor to receive endorsements from so many Colombian leaders who are doing great things for our state and fight every day for freedom in Colombia and Latin America. Historically, Colombia has been one of our greatest allies in Latin America. But recently, President Petro has been cozying up to dictators in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua. This cannot happen. It’s dangerous for not only Florida, but the entire Western Hemisphere,” Scott said.

“We must continue to oppose all forms of Socialism and Communism in Latin America, and we expect our allies to do the same. Joe Biden and the Democrats have turned their back on Latin America by appeasing these brutal regimes and the Biden administration’s agenda of appeasement is dangerous and destabilizing for our region. I will continue to fight alongside these Colombian leaders to support Florida’s incredible Colombian community and fight for peace, stability, and freedom in Latin America because that is what is good for America.”

Scott has already spotlighted similar coalitions of Puerto Ricans, Ecuadorians, and Cubans, as he seeks to firm up Hispanic support ahead of a likely November matchup with Democratic Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.