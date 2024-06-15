Matt Gaetz slams Canadian ‘socialist repression’ in Michigan remarks

A Panhandle Congressman visited Michigan Saturday, and didn’t hold back when it comes to the so-called “socialist repression” next door.

Florida firebrand Matt Gaetz told a crowd at the Turning Point USA conference in Detroit his thoughts on Canada.

“I can, like, feel the socialist repression from here and I looked over this body of water and I sort of expected it to be frozen. They’re waving this Maple Leaf flag like they were real proud of something.”

Gaetz also had harsh words for the Joe Biden administration and “transsexual influencers” in its midst, as he declared himself a “Donald Trump Republican.”

“We’re not going to have dudes in heels in the White House anymore,” Gaetz promised.

Speaking of Trump, the Congressman said, during remarks about the unaffordability of “home ownership” and increased deliquencies and foreclosures, that the former President understood the importance of owning a home.

The proof?

“President Trump understands the value of a home. And that’s why he invites everyone to his home as a host and as a great leader,” Gaetz said, seemingly referring to Mar-a-Lago.

Biden voters, Gaetz said, needed to be rescued from the “brain fog” they are in.

The Congressman also managed to work in a reference to a pop singer Saturday.

“Taylor Swift has been teaching us all about our ‘eras,” Gaetz said. “And I think America’s Joe Biden era is about to end.”

In it’s place, an era of “rejuvenation” was promised.