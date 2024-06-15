Matt Gaetz slams Canadian ‘socialist repression’ in Michigan remarks

A Panhandle Congressman visited Michigan Saturday, and didn’t hold back when it comes to the so-called “socialist repression” next door.
Florida firebrand Matt Gaetz told a crowd at the Turning Point USA conference in Detroit his thoughts on Canada.
“I can, like, feel the socialist repression from here and I looked over this body of water and I sort of expected it to be frozen. They’re waving this Maple Leaf flag like they were real proud of something.”
Gaetz also had harsh words for the Joe Biden administration and “transsexual influencers” in its midst, as he declared himself a “Donald Trump Republican.”
“We’re not going to have dudes in heels in the White House anymore,” Gaetz promised.
Speaking of Trump, the Congressman said, during remarks about the unaffordability of “home ownership” and increased deliquencies and foreclosures, that the former President understood the importance of owning a home.
The proof?
“President Trump understands the value of a home. And that’s why he invites everyone to his home as a host and as a great leader,” Gaetz said, seemingly referring to Mar-a-Lago.
Biden voters, Gaetz said, needed to be rescued from the “brain fog” they are in.
The Congressman also managed to work in a reference to a pop singer Saturday.
“Taylor Swift has been teaching us all about our ‘eras,” Gaetz said. “And I think America’s Joe Biden era is about to end.”
In it’s place, an era of “rejuvenation” was promised.
6 comments
Elvis Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American
June 15, 2024 at 3:55 pm
Good afternoon America,
Matts been hounding me to endorse him but I cant endorse anyone who fell for Nikki Fried’s weed investment charming ways.
I did not get involved with the weed thing but was seceretly boning her on the side.
Elvis Pitts American
ScienceBLVR
June 15, 2024 at 3:57 pm
Brain fog much? Gaetz didn’t really say all that did he? Like he’s the star in some kind of satirical Indy movie..Trying to think of the flick where they declare war on Canada to distract from whatever crap they were trying to hide..
Ricky Bobby
June 15, 2024 at 4:02 pm
I just knew the fake scientist, Rebekah Jones, would make an appearance here. Any arrests lately or seductions on young college kids? Been kind of quiet lately crazy Rebekah.
Elvis Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American
June 15, 2024 at 4:15 pm
I think she transitioned into a man type of idenity and the surgrey did not turn out with a muy largo y girthy pepino as promised and its muy muy pecinio much to her dismay.
Anyway shes on a journey to find herself and may pop her head up in around 35 years.
EPA
ScienceBLVR
June 15, 2024 at 4:28 pm
Oh Peachy Baby, yo is so easy..
My Take
June 15, 2024 at 4:18 pm
He sounds like a babbler.
Much like his god Trump nowadays.