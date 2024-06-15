June 15, 2024
Matt Gaetz slams Canadian ‘socialist repression’ in Michigan remarks
FILE - Representative Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Gaetz is being challenged by Mark Lombardo and Greg Merk. In 2020, Gaetz won the primary with 80.9% of the vote against Merk and another candidate. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

A.G. Gancarski
June 15, 2024

Matt Gaetz
The Congressman was at home at the right-wing confab.

A Panhandle Congressman visited Michigan Saturday, and didn’t hold back when it comes to the so-called “socialist repression” next door.

Florida firebrand Matt Gaetz told a crowd at the Turning Point USA conference in Detroit his thoughts on Canada.

“I can, like, feel the socialist repression from here and I looked over this body of water and I sort of expected it to be frozen. They’re waving this Maple Leaf flag like they were real proud of something.”

Gaetz also had harsh words for the Joe Biden administration and “transsexual influencers” in its midst, as he declared himself a “Donald Trump Republican.”

“We’re not going to have dudes in heels in the White House anymore,” Gaetz promised.

Speaking of Trump, the Congressman said, during remarks about the unaffordability of “home ownership” and increased deliquencies and foreclosures, that the former President understood the importance of owning a home.

The proof?

“President Trump understands the value of a home. And that’s why he invites everyone to his home as a host and as a great leader,” Gaetz said, seemingly referring to Mar-a-Lago.

Biden voters, Gaetz said, needed to be rescued from the “brain fog” they are in.

The Congressman also managed to work in a reference to a pop singer Saturday.

Taylor Swift has been teaching us all about our ‘eras,” Gaetz said. “And I think America’s Joe Biden era is about to end.”

In it’s place, an era of “rejuvenation” was promised.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

6 comments

  • Elvis Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American

    June 15, 2024 at 3:55 pm

    Good afternoon America,
    Matts been hounding me to endorse him but I cant endorse anyone who fell for Nikki Fried’s weed investment charming ways.
    I did not get involved with the weed thing but was seceretly boning her on the side.
    Elvis Pitts American

    Reply

  • ScienceBLVR

    June 15, 2024 at 3:57 pm

    Brain fog much? Gaetz didn’t really say all that did he? Like he’s the star in some kind of satirical Indy movie..Trying to think of the flick where they declare war on Canada to distract from whatever crap they were trying to hide..

    Reply

    • Ricky Bobby

      June 15, 2024 at 4:02 pm

      I just knew the fake scientist, Rebekah Jones, would make an appearance here. Any arrests lately or seductions on young college kids? Been kind of quiet lately crazy Rebekah.

      Reply

      • Elvis Pitts "The Big Voice On The Right" American

        June 15, 2024 at 4:15 pm

        I think she transitioned into a man type of idenity and the surgrey did not turn out with a muy largo y girthy pepino as promised and its muy muy pecinio much to her dismay.
        Anyway shes on a journey to find herself and may pop her head up in around 35 years.
        EPA

        Reply

      • ScienceBLVR

        June 15, 2024 at 4:28 pm

        Oh Peachy Baby, yo is so easy..

        Reply

    • My Take

      June 15, 2024 at 4:18 pm

      He sounds like a babbler.
      Much like his god Trump nowadays.

      Reply

Categories