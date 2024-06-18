What we learned about the Jaguars during the offseason

The Jaguars completed mandatory minicamp this month and will not be back on the field until the start of training camp in late July. What have we learned this offseason about the Jaguars’ push to return to the playoffs?

A few things.

The Jaguars believe in Trevor Lawrence

Sometimes you learn something about a team in the offseason based on what happens on the field. Sometimes, it’s about what happens off the field. When the Jaguars made Lawrence the highest-paid player in franchise history, they made a statement that they believe the quarterback can put together a complete season in 2024 and beyond. The contract worth over $200 million said as much, and said it loudly.

Now it’s up to Lawrence to deliver on the promise, and for the team around him to keep him healthy for an entire season. Which brings us to the guys up front.

The offensive line should be better

How much better? It remains to be seen. However, the addition of center Mitch Morse in free agency brought rave reviews from the coaches and players who praised Morse’s professionalism.

Morse’s addition means that former third-round pick Luke Fortner, a starter the past two seasons, will be the backup center. He was the most glaring (but not the only) weak spot on the offensive line last season.

“Just a veteran leader, someone who brings a lot of experience in that position and to that group,” Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said of Morse this offseason.

“Been really good with Luke. Those two have been working extremely closely, obviously, and Mitch has been a great resource for Luke, and it’s been good. That’s what you want to see out of veteran players, same with (right guard) Brandon Scherff. He’s another one with some of the young offensive linemen that we do have.”

The line will largely be judged on two categories this season: keeping Lawrence clean and healthy and improving in short-yardage situations, where the Jaguars were among the worst in the NFL last season.

There is hope that Tank Bigsby makes a big step in his second year

The Jaguars did not make any substantial offseason moves at running back. That means that Bigsby goes into his second year in the NFL as the presumptive backup to starter Travis Etienne. Bigsby struggled as a rookie, but the Jaguars seem to think he’ll make major progress in 2024.

The only running back moves were the re-signing of third-string running back D’Ernest Johnson to a one-year deal and the signing of two undrafted rookies, Jalen Jackson and Lorenzo Lingard.

Bigsby ran 50 times last season for 132 yards. He also struggled with turnovers. He didn’t show much, but the Jaguars aren’t giving up on him yet.

There are still questions at cornerback

When healthy, Tyson Campbell is one of the best cover corners in the league. Last season, Darious Williams had his best season, defending a team-high 19 passes, tying for the team lead with four interceptions and generally making plays every week. The Jaguars let Williams go in free agency where he resigned with his previous team, the Los Angeles Rams. So, who starts opposite Campbell?

There are candidates. Free agent addition Ronald Darby, a former Baltimore Raven, could fill the role. Third-round pick Jarrian Jones flashed during offseason practices. Darnell Savage, signed from the Packers in the offseason, could play some nickel, but likely won’t start on the outside. Buster Brown made a few plays when pressed into service last season when Campbell was injured, but will need to improve to play as a starter.

The second corner is the position with the biggest question mark on the Jaguars’ defense for the upcoming season.

We still don’t know what kind of impact Arik Armstead will make

Armstead was a big addition in free agency and should make the Jaguars defensive front better in both the pass rush and run defense categories. But Armstead is recovering from meniscus surgery he had after the Super Bowl, so we won’t see him anywhere near full speed until training camp.

Still, Pederson expects Armstead to make a difference even when he’s not making plays.

“That leadership is going to be vital to the success that we have and having more of those guys on the roster only helps,” Pederson said. “Then, once we get him out there on the grass working with the guys, I think you’re going to see an ultimate pro in the way approaches everything. You can’t have enough of those guys.”