Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida donates $250K for ballot initiative backing hunting, fishing rights

The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, a nonprofit aimed at protecting the state’s ecosystem, is pitching in $250,000 to support amendment language that would protect hunting and fishing rights in Florida.

“The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida is committed to ensuring all have access to outdoor recreation in wild Florida,” said Foundation President & CEO Andrew Walker. “Amendment 2 is a crucial step in guaranteeing future generations have the right to fish and hunt in our state, which is why we were proud to invest $250,000 toward its passage.”

The nonprofit was founded in 1994 and works with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and other partners. The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida is the latest group to throw big bucks behind Amendment 2, which also counts Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson as a supporter.

Amendment 2 will be on the ballot for the Nov. 5 General Election and needs at least 60% support to pass and be included in the state’s constitution. The ballot language would “preserve forever fishing and hunting, including by the use of traditional methods, as a public right and preferred means of responsibly managing and controlling fish and wildlife.”

Yes on 2 Campaign Chairman Joshua Kellam, a former Commissioner at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and President and CEO of The Garcia Companies, thanked the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida for its support with just a few months to go until votes are cast.

“The Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s seal of approval on our mission to forever preserve the rights to fish and hunt in our state sends a strong message to Florida voters,” Kellam said.

“We are incredibly grateful for their generous investment and look forward to working with them to share Yes on 2’s positive message of recreation, conservation and freedom.”

Earlier this month, Yes on 2 rolled out its Regional Chairs for the effort to approve the new language. Laura Russell, Chair of the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, was among them.