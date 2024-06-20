June 20, 2024
‘Proven advocate’: Broward AFL-CIO backs Sheriff Gregory Tony for re-election
In deep: Gregory Tony faces a number of possibilities; many are not good. Image via AP.

Gregory Tony
'I am honored by their confidence in my leadership and eager to collaborate in advancing fair treatment and better conditions for all who serve our community.'

The Broward County AFL-CIO wants Sheriff Gregory Tony to continue leading the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO).

The union is throwing its support behind Tony as he navigates a four-person Primary to earn another term as Sheriff.

“As a proven advocate for social and economic justice, Sheriff Tony stands poised to champion the needs of Broward County’s working people,” Broward County AFL-CIO President Andy Madtes said.

“The Broward County AFL-CIO and its members proudly endorse Sheriff Tony in his bid for reelection for his proven dedication to advancing the rights of all workers. Together, we will continue our mission to foster inclusive communities, ensuring Broward’s workforce thrives under his leadership.”

Tony is competing in the Democratic Primary against Steven Geller, formerly of the Plantation Police Department and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE); David Howard, ex-Chief of the Pembroke Park Police Department; and Al Pollock, a former Broward Sheriff’s Office colonel.

“I am profoundly grateful for the endorsement from the Broward County AFL-CIO, an organization committed to advocating tirelessly for our workforce,” Tony said in a prepared statement Thursday about the endorsement.

“Their dedication to fair wages and improved working conditions are critical to Broward families and residents. I am honored by their confidence in my leadership and eager to collaborate in advancing fair treatment and better conditions for all who serve our community.”

Independent candidate Charles Edward Whatley has also qualified in the race. But the winner of the Democratic nomination on Aug. 20 in deep blue Broward County is almost certain to prevail in November.

In 2020, Pollock lost to Tony in a highly watched Primary. Tony that year fended off former Sheriff Scott Israel, as well as businessman Willie Jones and former BSO deputies Andrew Smalling and Santiago Vazquez Jr., as Tony faced a series of controversies about his past.

After navigating the crowded Primary field in 2020, Tony easily won re-election in November of that year.

