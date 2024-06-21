Phil Ehr lands support of SEIU, nation’s leading public employee union

Democratic congressional candidate Phil Ehr has secured the support of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

“It is with great pleasure that we extend our endorsement and support to Phil Ehr’s campaign for Congressional District 28 from the members of the SEIU of Florida,” said Martha Baker, President of the SEIU Florida State Council.

“Together we are committed to uniting workers to improve the quality of their lives, the services they provide, and the communities in which they live and work.”

The union support came after Ehr was the only Democrat to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Carlos Giménez in Florida’s 28th Congressional District, a seat flipped red just two election cycles ago. Ehr, a Miami-Dade Democrat, had previously waged a U.S. Senate campaign but dropped out of the statewide race in October and ran for Congress instead.

He embraced the union support as he mobilizes Democrats in South Florida in an attempt to swing the region blue once more. The SEIU is the most prominent public employee union at the federal and state level.

“I am honored to join the team where we, together, can work on raising wages, improving benefits, and creating better communities while fighting for a more just society and an economy that works for all of us,” Ehr said.

“SEIU members provide pivotal services in healthcare, public and property sectors. They are school support staff, adjunct professors, CNAs, nurses, doctors, and, importantly, our janitors, landscapers and security officers. SEIU is an organization that puts service first, takes care of its members, and deeply cares about our community.”

Baker said the congressional candidate represents the labor agenda well.

“We believe Ehr shares a common vision for Florida and the nation — one in which justice, hard work, and determination are protected and respected,” Baker said. “Phil Ehr is a steadfast supporter of working families, ensuring bargaining rights are protected, and fosters economic prosperity.”

Giménez in 2020 defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (whom Ehr endorsed for Senate this year) with about 52% of the vote. Following a congressional redistricting, he won re-election in 2022 with nearly 64% of the vote over Democrat Robert Asencio.

But Democrats hope in a Presidential Election year to make the race competitive again. About 53% of voters in the district in 2020 backed Republican Donald Trump for President over Democrat Joe Biden, but two years prior to that, a majority backed Democrat Andrew Gillum for Governor over Republican Ron DeSantis.