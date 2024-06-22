Gov. DeSantis kicks bill regulating left lane driving to the curb

Legislation making it a ticketed offense for drivers to hang in the left lane was just kicked to the curb.

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed the bill (HB 317), which had passed on a 113-3 vote in the House and drew no opposing votes in the Senate.

The Republican Governor suggested that the proposed law would allow for unfair enforcement.

“The language of this bill is too broad and could lead to drivers in Florida being pulled over, ticketed, and fined for driving in the furthest left lane even if they are not impeding the flow of traffic or if there are few or no other cars in the immediate area” reads a transmittal letter from the Governor.

“In addition, the bill could potentially increase congestion in Florida’s urban areas as drivers may decide to not utilize the furthest left-hand lane at all for fear of being ticketed.”

If approved, the measure would have enforced that the left lane on roadways with speed limits of 65 mph or more is for passing only.

Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, a Fort Myers Republican, had championed the bill over several Legislative Sessions.

“If you have ever been frustrated by drivers camping out in the left lane on the interstate, then this is the bill for you,” Persons-Mulicka argued on the House floor.

She maintained after veto that the legislation addresses a genuine safety concern.

“I continue to hear from constituents on the need to improve Interstate safety,” Persons-Mulicka said. “Drivers who impede the flow of traffic in the left lane create a dangerous situation for all. We will keep working on this safety issue and I’m looking at how to make the legislation better for next year.”

The proposed restriction would only have applied to thoroughfares with two or more going lanes in the same direction. Motorists could still use the left lane to exit, turn or if directed by police or traffic control devices.

The only “no” votes the bill attracted during Session came from Democratic Reps. Christopher Benjamin of Miami Gardens, Dianne Hart of Tampa and Angie Nixon of Jacksonville.

“This new law will reduce all highways by one lane now, providing that the only time you can ride in the far-left lane will be to overtake someone and then return to the right lane,” Benjamin said.

Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics contributed to this report.