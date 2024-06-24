Personnel note: Gretchen Lyn Koehler joins GrayRobinson as Chief Marketing Officer

Law and lobbying firm GrayRobinson is bringing aboard Gretchen Lyn Koehler as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Koehler has worked as a legal and financial services executive for 20 years, including as Omni Bridgeway’s Chief Marketing Officer for North America. She later founded Executelligence, a consultancy specializing in executive coaching, and professional development training for executives and professionals at professional services firms.

“I’m thrilled to join GrayRobinson and work alongside the firm’s exceptionally talented attorneys, advisors, consultants, and professionals to drive success and innovation in Florida and beyond,” said Koehler.

Koehler will be based in GrayRobinson’s Miami office and, under GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon, she will serve as a member of the firm’s administrative leadership team and oversee client development and marketing operations.

“Gretchen’s depth of experience leading marketing and client development efforts at several major law and financial firms, coupled with her Juris Doctor and entrepreneurial spirit, is the ideal combination as we advance our firm’s client development strategies,” said Cannon.

In addition to Omni Bridgeway and Executelligence, Koehler’s résumé includes leading business development and marketing for Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP and Kenyon & Kenyon LLP (now merged with Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP). She began her career as an attorney at White & Case LLP before transitioning into practice development, and then becoming a marketing manager at Dechert LLP.

Koehler holds a law degree from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University Chicago. She is admitted to practice law in New York State and is a certified professional coach.