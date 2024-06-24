June 24, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Gretchen Lyn Koehler joins GrayRobinson as Chief Marketing Officer

Drew WilsonJune 24, 20243min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

State delays Black history museum task force’s last meeting until days before report deadline

APoliticalHeadlines

Independence Day travel projected to be heaviest in years

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.24.24

Gretchen Lyn Koehler copy
Koehler is a 20-year legal and financial services executive.

Law and lobbying firm GrayRobinson is bringing aboard Gretchen Lyn Koehler as its Chief Marketing Officer.

Koehler has worked as a legal and financial services executive for 20 years, including as Omni Bridgeway’s Chief Marketing Officer for North America. She later founded  Executelligence, a consultancy specializing in executive coaching, and professional development training for executives and professionals at professional services firms.

“I’m thrilled to join GrayRobinson and work alongside the firm’s exceptionally talented attorneys, advisors, consultants, and professionals to drive success and innovation in Florida and beyond,” said Koehler.

Koehler will be based in GrayRobinson’s Miami office and, under GrayRobinson President and CEO Dean Cannon, she will serve as a member of the firm’s administrative leadership team and oversee client development and marketing operations.

“Gretchen’s depth of experience leading marketing and client development efforts at several major law and financial firms, coupled with her Juris Doctor and entrepreneurial spirit, is the ideal combination as we advance our firm’s client development strategies,” said Cannon.

In addition to Omni Bridgeway and Executelligence, Koehler’s résumé includes leading business development and marketing for Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP and Kenyon & Kenyon LLP (now merged with Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP). She began her career as an attorney at White & Case LLP before transitioning into practice development, and then becoming a marketing manager at Dechert LLP.

Koehler holds a law degree from Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from Loyola University Chicago. She is admitted to practice law in New York State and is a certified professional coach.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousState delays Black history museum task force’s last meeting until days before report deadline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories