Debbie Mucarsel-Powell gets into the game with Copa América digital buy

With voters’ eyes on soccer, a Democratic candidate for Senate is eyeing the pitch.

Former U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is launching a digital spot on streaming platforms during the Copa América tournament, which her campaign says is “highlighting Rick Scott’s authoritarian attacks on Floridians’ fundamental freedoms.”

The ad will hit themes familiar to the South Florida Democrat’s campaign up to this date, the candidate said.

“We don’t know who will win the Copa just yet, but we know who will lose under Rick Scott’s extremist agenda — he’s shown us his anti-reproductive freedom game plan time and time again,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

“When politicians risk our lives, stripping us of our freedoms and attacking protections for IVF and contraceptives, it’s more than a red card — it’s enough to be removed from the field. Latino voters know that Rick Scott is a corrupt politician who will continue to launch attack after attack on our freedoms. Ya no más. While Rick Scott pushes a radical agenda that is so far offside from the American people, I’ll continue to focus on the goal of protecting Floridians’ freedoms so we can all yell goooooolazo in November!”

The Democrat’s digital investment comes more than a week after the Republican incumbent rolled out his own ad buy for the tournament.

“GOOOOL” is, per the Scott campaign, “running in Spanish in multiple markets across the state as part of a 6-figure ad buy … during every game of the Copa América on TV and digital platforms.”