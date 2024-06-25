June 25, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Smart & Safe Florida loses some spark with less than $1,500 raised in the first half of June
Bills to cap pot potency were stamped out. Image via AP.

Christine Jordan SextonJune 25, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Progressive leaders from 3 states back Whitney Fox in CD 13

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Daniella Levine Cava out with 6-figure bilingual ad buy to boost re-election bid

HeadlinesInfluence

Strategos Group launches Advocacy Management Practice with Vance Aloupis at the helm

marijuana 2
But the group has $13.2M in the bank.

The main committee pushing the proposed amendment to allow recreational marijuana had its smallest fundraising period in the past year, according to newly filed campaign finance reports.

Smart & Safe Florida raised less than $1,500 for the first half of June, the lowest amount the organization has brought in since June of 2023.

But the group, which has received the bulk of its money from medical marijuana company Trulieve, has more than $13.2 million in the bank even though it has already dropped several million on ads encouraging voters to back the initiative. The group’s latest campaign report shows that Smart & Safe Florida has spent nearly $400,000 this month on printing, media production and professional services from several different political consulting and communications firms.

Voters who head to the polls in November will decide the fate of the proposed constitutional amendment. The amendment needs to get a “yes” vote from 60% of voters in order to pass.

Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have called for the defeat of the measure. DeSantis has created his own political committee to go after both the marijuana amendment and one that would guarantee access to abortion. The Florida Freedom Fund has just gotten ramped up and reported raising $10,000 in the first half of June.

The Republican Party of Florida is also opposing the proposed amendment.

Smart & Safe Florida overall has raised more than $60.1 million in the nearly two years that the group has been in place.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousDebbie Mucarsel-Powell gets into the game with Copa América digital buy

nextStrategos Group launches Advocacy Management Practice with Vance Aloupis at the helm

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories