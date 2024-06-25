Smart & Safe Florida loses some spark with less than $1,500 raised in the first half of June

The main committee pushing the proposed amendment to allow recreational marijuana had its smallest fundraising period in the past year, according to newly filed campaign finance reports.

Smart & Safe Florida raised less than $1,500 for the first half of June, the lowest amount the organization has brought in since June of 2023.

But the group, which has received the bulk of its money from medical marijuana company Trulieve, has more than $13.2 million in the bank even though it has already dropped several million on ads encouraging voters to back the initiative. The group’s latest campaign report shows that Smart & Safe Florida has spent nearly $400,000 this month on printing, media production and professional services from several different political consulting and communications firms.

Voters who head to the polls in November will decide the fate of the proposed constitutional amendment. The amendment needs to get a “yes” vote from 60% of voters in order to pass.

Republicans, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, have called for the defeat of the measure. DeSantis has created his own political committee to go after both the marijuana amendment and one that would guarantee access to abortion. The Florida Freedom Fund has just gotten ramped up and reported raising $10,000 in the first half of June.

The Republican Party of Florida is also opposing the proposed amendment.

Smart & Safe Florida overall has raised more than $60.1 million in the nearly two years that the group has been in place.