June 25, 2024
Strategos Group launches Advocacy Management Practice with Vance Aloupis at the helm

Vance Aloupis
The firm will offer a 'comprehensive, personal approach' approach, sans 'plug-and-play lobbyists.'

National education management consultancy Strategos Group announced the rollout of a new Advocacy Management Practice led by firm Partner and former Rep. Vance Aloupis.

Strategos said the practice, which officially launches Tuesday, will help clients navigate the rapidly evolving education landscape by offering “a tailored, data-driven advocacy campaign to navigate the evolving state policies to ensure companies thrive.”

“In today’s dynamic policy environment, education companies face unique challenges in managing the state-specific policies that impact the students they serve,” Strategos Group Managing Partner Adam Giery said.

“The launch of our National Advocacy Management practice embodies our commitment to providing innovative solutions and unmistakable client value that empowers companies to achieve their goals, which benefits students.”

Strategos’ NAM practice is debuting about a year after Aloupis joined the firm.

Aloupis’ background closely meshes with Strategos’ focus on the education sector. During his final term in the House, he chaired the chamber’s Early Learning & Elementary Education Subcommittee. Outside of public office, the University of Miami law grad worked as a lawyer in private practice and later as the CEO of the Children’s Movement of Florida, a well-respected nonprofit focused on improving early learning opportunities and outcomes for Florida children.

Aloupis doubled down on Strategos’ vision for a practice “tailored” to its clientele.

“Our National Advocacy Management practice represents a paradigm shift in education policy advocacy,” Aloupis said. “This is not a referral network. This is a comprehensive, personal approach that empowers our clients to cut through the noise and achieve meaningful results in an increasingly competitive market.”

Strategos said unlike other firms in the NAM space, its rendition will not rely on “plug-and-play lobbyists,” but a team of professionals who understand the nuances of state education policy — Strategos has offices in six states — and are able to apply that knowledge to a client’s specific needs.

“With its unparalleled expertise and commitment to client success, NAM sets a new standard for education policy advocacy, maximizing visibility and access for clients seeking superior solutions,” the firm said in a statement provided to Florida Politics.

Strategos Group’s Florida operation has offices in Tampa, Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Miami. In recent years, the firm has also established itself in Arkansas, Idaho, Maryland, Tennessee and Texas, as well as in Washington, D.C.

