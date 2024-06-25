Daniella Levine Cava out with 6-figure bilingual ad buy to boost re-election bid

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is releasing new 30-second ads in both English and Spanish as she seeks a second term leading the county.

The campaign announcement says her team is spending six figures on the ad buy, which will run on TV and digital platforms.

“Three years ago, I made a promise to build a government that listens, responds and innovates for the future,” Levine Cava says in the ad.

“I’m your Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, proudly running for re-election, humbled and honored with what we’ve accomplished together. We took on the affordability crisis with new programs to support renters, build more housing units and make cuts to the property tax rate. But our work is not done. And with your support we will continue to lead with vision, integrity and a commitment to results.”

Levine Cava is a Democrat seeking a second term leading the county after she won in 2020. She has again qualified by petition this cycle to get on the ballot.

The race, however, is technically nonpartisan. That means all candidates will be run against each other in the Aug. 20 Primary to see if any candidate can secure majority support. If no candidate eclipses 50% support, the top two finishers will advance to a one-on-one contest in the Nov. 5 General Election.

Four Republicans are competing in the Primary contest: Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid, ex-Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, actor Carlos Garín and social media influencer Alex Otaola. Trapeze artist Miguel “el Skipper” Quintero is the only other Democrat aside from Levine Cava running. Independent transportation executive Eddy Rojas also qualified for the contest.

“With fewer than 60 days until the August 20 Election, we are working hard to reach voters in every corner of Miami-Dade with our message about vision and impact,” Levine Cava added in a prepared statement announcing the ad buy.