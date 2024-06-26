Florida Chamber study offers deep dive into workforce needs

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is rolling out a new study on the workforce challenges the Sunshine State needs to overcome in its march toward a Top 10 economy worldwide.

The “Florida Workforce Needs Study 2.0” is a follow-up to Chamber’s 2021 deep dive into workforce issues, but where version 1.0 focused on how COVID impacted the state’s industries and supply of in-demand workforce talent, version two has its sights set on 2030.

Growing Florida’s economy to the 10th largest in the world, if measured as its own country, has been the Florida Chamber’s chief focus for several years. Federal data show Florida’s GDP hit $1.6 trillion last year, putting it roughly on par with No. 15 Spain in the global rankings. Canada is the current No. 10 with a $2.24 trillion GDP — about 40% higher than Florida’s.

The Chamber said attracting and retaining workers who possess the talents businesses need is crucial to closing the gap. As it stands, the study shows that for there are 91 job seekers for every 100 open jobs in Florida, yet not all job-seeking talent is qualified to fill those open positions.

“Talent remains the number one tool in Florida’s economic development toolkit, and we continue to have more open jobs than qualified people to fill them,” said Mark Wilson, President of the Florida Chamber of Commerce and Florida Chamber Foundation.

“Florida’s workforce needs are ever-evolving, and this means we need increased collaboration among business leaders, education and workforce development partners, and policymakers to ensure Florida’s talent pipeline is able to meet current and future demands.”

The Florida Workforce Needs Study 2.0, the Sunshine State will need to create about 1.36 million net new jobs by 2030. To get there, Florida will need to boost the number of workers with the skills employers need today without neglecting the talent pipeline needed to fill the jobs of tomorrow.

Key findings in the 2.0 study show that soft-skills, such as communication, are the top-sought among employers. The study also recommends giving Florida businesses a seat at the table when revising the Florida’s Master Credentials List — a publicly accessible inventory of state-approved credentials — so that it better reflects what the needs of the job market.

Meanwhile, the study says small businesses could benefit from guidance on how to access training grant programs available to help them develop talent, a practice that is significantly more common among larger companies with robust human resources departments.

Additionally, the Chamber is emphasizing the importance of collaboration between the business community and Florida’s higher-ed institutions. Current industry-education partnerships have demonstrated potential, and forging more and stronger bonds could further align the state’s stock of workforce talent with the positions companies are looking to fill.

“We believe the Florida Workforce Needs Study 2.0 will guide employers toward solving Florida’s talent crisis,” said Rachel Ludwig, Vice President of Talent Development for the Future of Work at the Florida Chamber Foundation.

“Our foundation and the Future of Work Florida Initiative encourage Florida’s job creators, education and training partners, and elected oﬃcials to use the insights and recommendations in this report to collaborate eﬀectively, implement strategic solutions, and drive meaningful progress in developing a skilled and competitive workforce.”