June 26, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Legoland and lawmakers celebrate Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup

Gabrielle RussonJune 26, 20244min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

July promises patriotism in Florida with ‘Freedom Month’ tax-free holidays on outdoor gear

HeadlinesTech

Ron DeSantis rips SCOTUS ruling on social media censorship

2024 - PresidentialHeadlines

Nikki Fried not worried about Joe Biden age, cognition during debate with Donald Trump

gq8ztfebwae9k92-1
The Florida Panthers get a Lego tribute after the big win.

A self-proclaimed nerd, Ryan Wood isn’t much of a sports fan. But he found himself closely following the Florida Panthers’ championship-winning run.

On Wood’s mind? It was all about the Legos.

The Legoland Florida master builder was on deadline to finish a Panthers hockey tribute made with more than 4,000 Lego bricks that’s now on display at the Winter Haven theme park.

“When they won that night, the next morning we were quickly able to polish everything off and have it out before guests came in our park at 10 that morning,” Wood said in an interview with Florida Politics.

The scene features hockey players in Panthers colors, cheerleaders and a “Go Panthers!” scoreboard. Included are some cheeky Easter eggs like the fake rats that fans are known for tossing onto the ice.

Legoland’s latest addition to its MiniLand USA is getting a buzz on social media.

“This is the BEST!!” the Panthers’ official account posted in response to pictures.

Across Florida are moments of celebration like this to honor the South Florida team clinching the Stanley Cup.

Democratic Sens. Lauren Book and Jason Pizzo urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare this Sunday Florida Panthers Day as the team holds a community celebration in Broward County.

Wood talked about the behind-the-scenes effort to pay homage to the Panthers. The Legoland team paused the other projects they were working on to build the hockey scene, which took 20 hours spread over several weeks.

Wood speaks matter-of-factly about the project that was relatively tame compared to the more elaborate giant pieces Legoland builders are sometimes working on.

“Our master builders have been doing this for so long that when they look at a person, they can see how they would build that person as a (Lego),” said Wood, a lifelong Lego fan who won his master builder job at Merlin Entertainments during a Lego competition. “And because we’re so well-stocked in the model shop, they can just grab the pieces they need right away to crank out.”

Super Bowl winners famously go to Disney World.

Wood mused: Maybe the Stanley Cup winners could come to Legoland?

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJuly promises patriotism in Florida with 'Freedom Month' tax-free holidays on outdoor gear

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories