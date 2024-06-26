June 26, 2024
Governor appoints Christine Miller to Hillsborough County Commission ahead of election

Janelle Irwin TaylorJune 26, 2024

christine miller plant city copy
Miller still faces a GOP Primary and General Election for the seat this year, but she's the heavy favorite.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Christine Miller to the Hillsborough County Commission in District 4. 

Miller will replace Michael Owen, who resigned to run for House District 70. 

The appointment comes less than two months before the GOP Primary for District 4, in which Miller faces fellow Republican Cody Powell. The winner will face either Jonathon Chavez or Nicole Payne, who are competing for the Democratic nomination.

Miller is the heavy favorite in the GOP Primary, and in the General Election for the heavily conservative seat where Republicans have nearly 40,000 more registered voters than Democrats. 

Miller has raised nearly $110,000 for her campaign, with about $87,000 of that still on hand. She has raised an additional $400,000-plus through her political committee, Friends of Christine Miller, and nearly all of it still available.

Miller is the current President and CEO of the Greater Plant City Chamber of Commerce. She’s lived in Hillsborough County for more than 30 years.

She was part of the effort to establish the Plant City Partnership, which aligned the objectives of the Plant City Chamber, the Economic Development Corporation and Main Street.

She previously worked to overhaul the United Food Bank, exceeding her own personal goal of serving more than one million people in need.

Miller initially was running for the District 6 seat held by Democrat Pat Kemp, who is term-limited and is now running for Congress. But Miller switched to the District 4 race after Owen announced his bid for HD 70 following Rep. Mike Beltran’s surprise retirement.

Miller’s switch to District 4 could be good news for the remaining Republicans in the District 6 race. None of the three candidates in the race — Rico Smith, Jim Davison and Chris Boles — have raised more that $50,000. Of the three, Smith has raised the most with more than $47,000. 

And it could also be good news for Democrats looking to keep the seat. Sean Shaw is running after other Democrats exited the race. He’s raised nearly $105,000, with another $68,000 raised through his affiliated political committee, Friends of Sean Shaw. 

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

