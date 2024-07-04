Ophthalmologists advise Americans to keep eye out for dangerous fireworks

When it comes to Fourth of July fireworks awareness, ophthalmologists warn to keep an eye on safety this Independence Day.

The Florida Society of Ophthalmologists and American Academy of Ophthalmologists are raising red flags about potential eye damage while indulging in firecrackers and other fireworks on America’s most patriotic day. The eye care professionals are reemphasizing the potential damage to eyesight when even lighting what seem like less dangerous fireworks.

“Most people just don’t see the harm in sparklers, spinners, firecrackers, and bottle rockets, and they learn too late the necessity of wearing eye protection,” said Dianna Seldomridge, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

“It’s best to leave fireworks to the professionals. But if you choose to celebrate with fireworks, wear safety goggles and take all the necessary precautions to keep your family safe.”

The eye care organizations are also reminding Americans that there are plenty of myths about fireworks. And they’re looking to dispel those myths on Independence Day.

Here are just some of the reminders from the eye care medical professionals:

— Myth 1: Consumer fireworks are harmless. Fireworks can cause blinding eye injuries such as chemical and thermal burns, corneal abrasions or retinal detachment. If you live in a state where consumer fireworks are legal and have plans to use them, wear eye protection.

— Myth 2: Sparklers are made for kids and aren’t dangerous. Don’t let their small size fool you; sparklers burn at more than 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. That’s hot enough to melt certain metals.

— Myth 3: Duds are harmless. Malfunctioning fireworks should be handled with caution. Never look down the barrel of a firework and make sure to point it away from others. Do not try to relight faulty fireworks. Instead, soak it in water and throw the dud away.

— Myth 4: Only those handling the fireworks are at risk. The majority of firework-related eye injuries happen to bystanders. Watch fireworks from at least 500 feet away and make sure everyone is wearing eye protection.

“Last year, more than 6,000 fireworks-related injuries were treated in U.S. emergency rooms around the Fourth of July period and eyes are among the parts of the body most often injured,” said Megan Scott Carlton, a member of the Florida Society of Ophthalmology board and owner of Palm Valley Eye Care & Surgeons in Ponte Vedra Beach.

“There are many myths surrounding consumer fireworks and it is important to understand all the risks before deciding on how to celebrate Independence Day this year.”