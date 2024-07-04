Florida health care providers say leave the fireworks to the professionals

Just (don’t) do it.

Providers across Florida are asking that residents and visitors attend public firework displays and not set off their own during Independence Day.

“I don’t think the average person really recognizes these are explosives and that they can cause devastating tragic injuries including loss of limb which we see nearly every 4th of July,” said Scot Bush, a registered nurse at UF Health Shands Burn Center with 34 years of experience in the burn intensive under his belt.

“They don’t recognize a sparkler can reach 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit which is hotter than a blow torch, which can ignite clothing and cause significant burn injuries.”

In Florida, many types of fireworks are actually banned. But in 2020, the Legislature changed the law so that the ban is not in effect on certain holidays including, July 4.

There were an estimated 9,700 injuries treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments last year, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) 2023 annual report on fireworks. An estimated 6,400 fireworks-related injuries (or 66% of the total estimated fireworks-related injuries in 2023) were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments between June and July.

According to the report, the hands and fingers were associated with roughly 2,200 of the injuries, followed by injuries for the head/face/ear region (1,400), eye (1,200), trunk (700) leg region (500) and arm (300).

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s Trauma Agency released data showing that 11 Palm Beach County residents or visitors (five of whom were between the ages of 12 and 17) suffered traumatic injuries related to fireworks between June 1, 2023, and May 31 of this year.

About 60% of those who were treated sustained injuries during July 4 festivities. All 11 people were treated at level 1 trauma centers, either at Delray Medical Center or St. Mary’s Medical Center. Most of the people treated (82%) were male.

The trauma agency is encouraging Palm Beach County residents to attend public firework shows. But for those who refuse to celebrate at a public event, the agency stressed to celebrate safely.

“Prevention is key to avoiding traumatic injuries,” said Joel Rosales, the Health Care District’s Trauma Agency Nurse Manager. “By following safety protocols, we can significantly reduce the risk of firework-related injuries and ensure that celebrations remain safe and enjoyable for everyone.”

HCA Florida hospitals also are urging people to leave fireworks to the professionals.

“We’ll see injuries caused by firecrackers that explode in close range and from sparklers that, when mishandled, cause severe burns to the face, hands and feet,” said Gary Gillette, an emergency medicine physician at HCA Florida North Florida Hospital. “Our advice is simple — have fun over the holiday but leave the fireworks to the experts.”

While the providers all urged people to go to public firework displays, they also stressed safety steps for those who don’t want to celebrate publicly. Having a bucket of water nearby, clearing the area of any other flammable materials and avoiding setting off firecrackers while under the influence of alcohol or drugs top the safety recommendations.

While fireworks are as intrinsic to July 4 celebrations as flags and barbecues, there are also safer options for people to consider, including glow sticks and confetti streamers.