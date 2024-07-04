‘Use common sense’: Jimmy Patronis shares Fourth of July safety tips

The Fourth of July is again here, and CFO Jimmy Patronis — working double duty as Florida’s State Fire Marshal — wants to ensure everyone makes it through the festivities unharmed and in one piece.

That’s not a guarantee; according to the National Fire Protection Agency, more than 31,000 reported fires are started by fireworks annually, and children 15 and younger account for 28% of estimated fireworks-related injuries.

Patronis said he wants Florida’s share of those figures to be as close to zero as possible.

“As you enjoy the festivities with friends and family, it’s crucial to use common sense and practice safety precautions when handling fireworks. While fireworks can be fun, they can also pose significant dangers if mishandled,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

“Let’s ensure your Fourth of July remains safe by keeping a fire extinguisher nearby during fireworks displays or outdoor cooking and watching out for children near grills. By observing these essential safety guidelines, you can guarantee a safe and happy Fourth of July for everyone.”

Patronis’ office, which recorded two Fourth of July Safety PSA videos and a pair of audio-only clips, is recommending that Floridians abide by these four Independence Day safety tips:

— Consider attending a professional fireworks show rather than using fireworks at home. “The best opportunity to protect yourself from firework injuries is to let a trained professional handle the fireworks,” his office said.

— Light one firework/sparkler at a time, and never relight a dud. “If too many fireworks are lit at one time,” Patronis’ office said, “it can cause confusion about which ones are active, leading to possible injury or fire. Also, dudes can malfunction and explode improperly if you try to relight them.”

— Keep a fire extinguisher nearby. “Be careful of how you dispose of fireworks and sparklers, and make sure you always have a fire extinguisher or water hose on hand. Once fireworks have stopped working, they are still extremely hot and need to be cooled off with water or a fire extinguisher so they can be disposed of properly.”

— Be smart around the grill. “If cooking with propane, always check the tank hose and connections for leaks before turning on the grill. Keep the grill away from homes, overhanging branches, and decks. Put pets on leashes and make sure children are supervised when grilling.”

