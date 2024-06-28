Nikki Fried not concerned about Joe Biden’s age, debate missteps

The first debate between Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump has come and gone, and if the Chair of the Florida Democratic Party has any concerns about the President’s competence, she’s not saying.

Asked whether she had concerns about Biden’s age and cognition, whether Democrats should consider another candidate at the Democratic National Convention, and whether Democrats should have had an actual Primary in the state, Nikki Fried stayed on message and away from the premise of the question.

“The more people hear from Donald Trump, the more they remember how much they dislike him. He spent the entire debate lying about his record, bragging about overturning Roe v Wade, and refusing to answer questions about accepting election results — and a Univision focus group of undecided Latino voters left the debate almost 100% behind President Biden,” Fried said in a prepared statement.

“The choice this November is clear: giving the nuclear codes to an unhinged felon like Donald Trump, or re-electing President Biden and his clear vision to move America forward. Florida Democrats will do everything possible to make that choice clear between now and November.”

Fried, whose press office did not engage our follow-up question about whether she had concern about Biden’s capacity to be the nominee and serve a second term after Thursday night, was not worried about the President’s issues ahead of the debate either.

In a pre-debate press availability, she dismissed concerns about the President’s age and comportment, including allegations that he freezes up at events ranging from a White House Juneteenth Celebration to a fundraiser with Barack Obama. (The White House denies the latter incident happened as conservative media frames it.)

She said then that Biden was “ready,” defending the days of prep work the President had before the debate, an endeavor that didn’t pay off during a performance that included coughs, stutters, a phlegmatic voice and malapropisms.

“As somebody who has been on that debate stage, it takes time to prep. Not only to make sure that you understand that the issues that are going to come up and make sure that you are prepared to answer all of the insane attacks that we know that Trump is going to bring on to the debate stage. Prep takes time no matter who you are, no matter how many times that you’ve debated.”