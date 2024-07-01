Florida gas prices expected to be higher this July 4 than last year

Independence Day travelers in Florida will likely pay higher pump prices this year than last year, AAA — The Auto Club Group says.

Sunshine State gas prices jumped 10 cents over the week prior, an unwelcome change that disrupted a 26-day streak of declining costs.

They rose another 3 cents through this past Sunday to $3.38 per gallon — 12 cents per gallon more than what holiday motorists paid on July 4, 2023 — before falling 2 cents by Monday morning.

“Gas prices remain pretty volatile as 3.9 million Floridians prepare to take a road trip for Independence Day,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement.

“Although we have seen some price swings in recent weeks, it’s not likely significant enough to impact people’s travel plans. Oil prices have flattened out, which should limit any significant jumps at the pump in the coming days.”

The U.S. price of oil has been trading in the low $80 range. That’s a significantly lower price point than two years ago, when crude traded at around $100 per barrel and Florida travelers shelled out $4.54 per gallon on July 4, 2022.

The most expensive metropolitan market to drive in now is the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area, where the average cost per gas gallon is $3.51, followed by Gainesville ($3.45) and Homosassa Springs ($3.43).

The cheapest places to refuel are the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach area ($3.15), Pensacola ($3.16) and Panama City ($3.20).

On Monday, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.49.

In Florida and 10 other states, AAA is again offering its Tow to Go program to assist impaired July 4 drivers. The program operates on most major holidays and offers free 10-mile rides and tows to prevent needless roadway crashes.

Since 1998, the program — available to AAA and non-AAA customers alike — has successfully removed nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from the road. Tow to Go can be contacted at (855) 2-TOW-2-GO.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” Jenkins said. “Please plan ahead by asking a friend to be your designated driver or use a ride-sharing service. If those plans fall through, you can call Tow to Go and AAA will arrange for a safe ride for you.”