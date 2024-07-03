July 3, 2024
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Gunster named best in country for ‘business outlook’

Drew DixonJuly 3, 20243min0

Related Articles

2024 - Down BallotHeadlines

Rick Wells endorses Rich Tatem in open Manatee area House race

APoliticalHeadlines

AAA Florida activates ‘Tow To Go’ to keep impaired drivers off the road on Independence Day Weekend

APoliticalHeadlines

10 pieces of U.S. historical trivia to rain on any July 4 party

Strategy in a lawsuit
Gunster, founded in 1925, had other high marks for the firm's lawyers, according to Vault.com.

One of Florida’s oldest law firms is being recognized for being among the best for its service to businesses.

Gunster of Palm Beach County bills itself as “Florida’s Law Firm for Business,” and Vault.com agrees that the legal team is best in the country when it comes to “Business Outlook.” Vault is a legal services reference center.

Gunster is at the top of the ranking of 30 law firms that were named in the list of best firms for businesses. For Gunster, it’s a slight improvement from 2023, when Vault ranked the firm No. 2 in the country.

But Vault pointed to Gunster’s long history in Florida and a distinct focus on business law. While Gunster may still be headquartered in Palm Beach County, the firm now has offices and lawyers stretching from North Florida through Miami.

“The firm helps mid to large business in a range of market segments navigate the particulars of Florida’s legal landscape,” the ranking of Gunster concluded in the Vault report. “Gunster does it all for Florida businesses: Corporate deals, litigation, real estate transactions, and tax planning.”

But Vault wasn’t finished with heaping praise on Gunster for just its business outlook. The firm snagged several high marks in other categories ranked by Vault.

Other rankings the firm achieved include No. 3 in the Satisfaction category, No. 5 for Associate and Partner Relations, No. 6 for Firm Culture, and No. 9 for Informal Training, Mentorship & Sponsorship.

The different categories for the Vault rankings were compiled as part of a combined report on the best law firms to work for by using multiple categories such as job satisfaction, pay, and quality of life, among other elements, to measure a law firm’s structure.

Gunster was founded in 1925 and has grown to 13 offices in Florida. More than 290 lawyers now work for the powerful firm in Florida.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous10 pieces of U.S. historical trivia to rain on any July 4 party

nextAAA Florida activates 'Tow To Go' to keep impaired drivers off the road on Independence Day Weekend

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories