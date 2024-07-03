Gunster named best in country for ‘business outlook’

One of Florida’s oldest law firms is being recognized for being among the best for its service to businesses.

Gunster of Palm Beach County bills itself as “Florida’s Law Firm for Business,” and Vault.com agrees that the legal team is best in the country when it comes to “Business Outlook.” Vault is a legal services reference center.

Gunster is at the top of the ranking of 30 law firms that were named in the list of best firms for businesses. For Gunster, it’s a slight improvement from 2023, when Vault ranked the firm No. 2 in the country.

But Vault pointed to Gunster’s long history in Florida and a distinct focus on business law. While Gunster may still be headquartered in Palm Beach County, the firm now has offices and lawyers stretching from North Florida through Miami.

“The firm helps mid to large business in a range of market segments navigate the particulars of Florida’s legal landscape,” the ranking of Gunster concluded in the Vault report. “Gunster does it all for Florida businesses: Corporate deals, litigation, real estate transactions, and tax planning.”

But Vault wasn’t finished with heaping praise on Gunster for just its business outlook. The firm snagged several high marks in other categories ranked by Vault.

Other rankings the firm achieved include No. 3 in the Satisfaction category, No. 5 for Associate and Partner Relations, No. 6 for Firm Culture, and No. 9 for Informal Training, Mentorship & Sponsorship.

The different categories for the Vault rankings were compiled as part of a combined report on the best law firms to work for by using multiple categories such as job satisfaction, pay, and quality of life, among other elements, to measure a law firm’s structure.

Gunster was founded in 1925 and has grown to 13 offices in Florida. More than 290 lawyers now work for the powerful firm in Florida.