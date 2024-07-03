July 3, 2024
AAA Florida activates ‘Tow To Go’ to keep impaired drivers off the road on Independence Day Weekend
AAA is offering "Tow-To-Go" service for Independence Day stretch.

wrecker vehicle in car breakdown or parking in forbidden zone fo
AAA has been offering 'Tow-To-Go' for 25 years and it's available for club members and non-members.

No doubt the Fourth of July holiday period will see many Floridians on the roadway and AAA wants patriotic travelers who’ve enjoyed a few beverages to know that help is available, and at no charge.

AAA’s “Tow To Go” is designed to prevent impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel by offering them — and their vehicles — a lift to a safe destination within a 10-mile radius of their pickup point.

The association said the service will be available throughout Independence Day Weekend, beginning at 6 p.m. Wednesday and extending through 6 a.m. on July 8. AAA projects nearly 4.5 million Floridians will travel 50 miles or more during the five-day holiday travel period.

AAA said the service will be available to all drivers, regardless of whether they are AAA members. Drivers can connect with the service by calling (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246 from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Monday. Drivers who use Tow To Go will not be charged any fees.

“By providing this program, AAA gives drivers no excuse for driving under the influence of drugs, alcohol or impairing medications,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA in Florida. “Please plan ahead by asking a friend to be your designated driver or use a ride-sharing service. If those plans fall through, you can call Tow to Go and AAA will arrange for a safe ride for you.”

The Tow to Go program launched over 25 years ago and is being activated in 11 states, including Florida, over the holiday weekend. The others: Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Colorado (Denver), North Carolina (Charlotte) and Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend).

Since its inception, Tow to Go has helped prevent nearly 30,000 impaired drivers from getting on U.S. roadways.

Additional guidelines for Tow to Go:

—Tow to Go appointments cannot be scheduled in advance. The organization said it is designed as a “safety net” for drivers who did not plan ahead. AAA stressed that drivers should always choose a designated driver before a night out on the town.

—In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to provide impaired individuals a safe ride home.

—Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

