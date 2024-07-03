Rick Wells endorses Rich Tatem in open Manatee area House race

Republican House candidate Rich Tatem has picked up a critical endorsement in his run to succeed Rep. Tommy Gregory.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells is endorsing the Lakewood Ranch Republican.

“Colonel Rich Tatem is the Republican candidate for State House District 72 who will have the best interests of our law enforcement officers in the Florida Legislature,” Wells said.

“He is a patriotic public servant who has been a fierce advocate for the safety of the kids in our Manatee County schools and a stalwart force for the conservative principles that make our state and nation great. I’m proud to offer Col. Tatem my endorsement in this race and look forward to working with him to support our officers and make our community safer than ever.”

Tatem is one of four Republicans running for the open HD 72 seat. The Manatee County School Board member was the first to announce for the seat after Gregory announced he was stepping down to become the new President of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota.

Wells embraced the support of Manatee County’s top lawman. “Sheriff Rick Wells is a pillar of integrity in Manatee County,” Tatem said.

“In the Air Force, the importance of integrity in leadership and service was deeply ingrained in me, and I have strong admiration for those who share this same core value. Sheriff Wells has done incredible work in our community to keep criminals off our streets and protect Florida families from the growing dangers of Biden’s border crisis. I’m grateful for his endorsement and support in this race and would be honored to work closely with him to provide our law enforcement officers with the tools and support they need to keep Manatee County safe.”

Tatem faces Republicans Bill Conerly, Alyssa Gay and Richard Green in an Aug. 20 Republican Primary. Democrat Lesa Miller has also filed in the Republican-leaning seat.