Ballard Partners celebrates 2 years, 500K+ subs for ‘13th & Park’

Ballard Partners, a major force in the lobbying industry for years, has found a foothold in the podcasting world.

The international firm founded in Florida is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its first foray into podcasting, “13th & Park,” which owes its title to the streets where Ballard Partners has offices in Washington and Tallahassee.

Hosted by firm partner Adam Goodman (with assists from Justin Sayfie and Anthony Williams), the show features in-depth conversations with some of the top journalists, pollsters, prognosticators and consultants in politics, and some celebrities to boot.

The opening salvo in 2022 included the likes of Larry Sabato and Marc Caputo. The second season run has featured episodes with U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and comedian-slash-actor Cedric the Entertainer.

It’s proved a winning formula based on the YouTube subscriber count, which has grown from 117 to 520,000-plus over the past year.

“The quality and reach of ’13th & Park’ are undeniable,” said Brian Ballard, President and founder of Ballard Partners. “The show provides viewers and listeners with a unique vantage point for anyone interested in staying informed about the latest news and trends shaping our world.”

“13th & Park” has garnered over 3.3 million views to date, with individual episodes commanding as high as 181,000 views. Ballard Partners credited the show’s success to the hard work and dedication of the production team working out of the firm’s Washington and Hollywood studios.

“We are thrilled with the growth of the show,” Goodman said. “But more importantly, we are proud of the quality of the guests and the relevance of the interviews. Special thanks to producer Fabian Pacheco, research analyst Clayre Smith, and all our amazing guests for helping make ’13th & Park’ a showcase for balance and journalistic integrity.”

Sayfie added, “We look forward to continuing to grow ’13th and Park’ and providing our viewers with the most up-to-date information and insights on the issues that matter most.”

“13th & Park” is on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.