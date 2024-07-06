Joe Biden statement doubts Donald Trump disavowal of Project 2025

The President’s re-election campaign continues to hammer former President Donald Trump about a conservative policy plan the Republican has distanced himself from.
“We can always rely on Donald Trump for one thing: to lie to the American people in pursuit of power. We saw that on the debate stage when he set a record. He lied about the economy, about his role in the January 6 insurrection, and about disrespecting our heroic servicemembers,” claimed a written statement from Joe Biden.
The statement went on to accuse Trump of “lying” to “hide his connections to his allies’ extreme Project 2025 agenda.”
“The only problem? It was written for him, by those closest to him. Project 2025 should scare every single American. It would give Trump limitless power over our daily lives and let him use the presidency to enact ‘revenge’ on his enemies, ban abortion nationwide and punish women who have an abortion, and gut the checks and balances that make America the greatest democracy in the world. It’s extreme and dangerous,” Biden continued.
“Trump’s conservative Supreme Court has already given him a blank check to do virtually whatever he wants with no regard for the rule of law. If he wins, there is no question Trump will use it to pass his Project 2025 agenda. Together, we must defeat him.”
Project 2025, a conservative wishlist and purported “presidential transition project,” includes proposals to bring the Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation under the purview of the President, to make it easier to fire federal workers, to eliminate the Department of Homeland Security, to cut climate change funding and public health funding, and other rollbacks of expansions of the scope of federal government over decades.
Trump has said this isn’t his plan.
“I know nothing about Project 2025,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”
A senior Trump advisor tells this reporter that the President speaks for himself about second-term agenda issues, or the campaign speaks, but that outside groups do not determine Trump’s path should he be elected again in November.
My Take
July 6, 2024 at 4:16 pm
Trump is lying in his teeth, just like he ALWAYS does.
“I’ve never heard of ”
“I never raped “
My Take
July 6, 2024 at 4:19 pm
“I’ve never heard of [blah blah blah] ”
“I never raped [insert names]“
MH/Duuuval
July 6, 2024 at 4:34 pm
Biggest question is how does DJT plan to arrest, detain, and deport 11 million undocumented workers who do so much of the physical labor?
MH/Duuuval
July 6, 2024 at 4:36 pm
What’s Trump’s plan to end inflation?
Perhaps he will spray some of his patented InflationBeGone?
No way he’ll hammer the gougers and profiteers who are driving up the markets.
otoh
July 6, 2024 at 4:45 pm
26 of the total 36 “Project 2025” authors worked in the Trump administration.
(List at website)
—Andra Watkins
“How Project 2025 Will Ruin YOUR Life”
My Take
July 6, 2024 at 4:49 pm
A manual for dismantling American-style democracy. and freedom.
Impeach Biden
July 6, 2024 at 4:52 pm
Boy the spinners and gaslighters are out in full force on this one. Gotta get the heat off the President who has full blown dementia. Not to worry. these goofballs and CNN, MSNBC, New York Times, etc to the rescue. Joe is fine. Joe is fine. Let’s get that bad guy Trump.
MH/Duuuval
July 6, 2024 at 5:23 pm
Democrats are known for their infighting. It is a serious question as to whether Biden is up to the job. He’s in a position to make that call and perhaps elevate Harris before or after the convention. Or, perhaps not.
It’s now up to Trump to pick his VP since Trump is unable to pass a legitimate mental acuity exam and, like Reagan, may well become unhinged if re-elected.
Trump’s court appointments have subverted a woman’s personal rights to control her own body, period. That’s potentially half of the electorate that has a very personal stake in who is elected.