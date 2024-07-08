Lindsay Cross lands bipartisan support from current, former Mayors

Democratic Rep. Lindsay Cross is facing what will likely be a highly partisan re-election campaign against Republican Ed Montanari. But the House District 60 Representative is showing she has what it takes to reach across the aisle with a new slate of bipartisan endorsements from current and former local Mayors who span the political spectrum.

The new endorsements include four Republicans, two Democrats and two nonpartisans.

The Republicans include Largo Mayor Woody Brown, Oldsmar Mayor Dan Saracki, North Redington Beach Mayor Bill Queen and former Redington Beach Mayor Nick Simons. Democratic endorsers are former Indian Rocks Beach Mayor Cookie Kennedy, who is now seeking an open seat on the Pinellas County Commission, and former St. Pete Beach Mayor Al Johnson.

Gulfport Mayor Sam Henderson is not affiliated with a party, but was previously registered as a Democrat. Indian Shores Mayor Pat Soranno is also unaffiliated.

“Rep. Cross embodies Pinellas Public Service,” Brown said. “For as long as I’ve known her, she’s been a passionate advocate for our local environment. In Tallahassee, she now fights to protect home rule and give Pinellas communities a say in their own governance.”

Henderson oversees a coastal city where flooding and storm surge have become increasing problems. He noted Cross’ dedication as an environmental scientist to combating such effects.

“I’ve worked with Representative Cross for over a decade and she has proven to be a powerful advocate for environmental resilience, social justice and a sustainable economy. I am proud to support Lindsay and grateful for her dedication to strengthening local communities,” Henderson said.

Saracki similarly praised Cross for being “a great environmental champion,” adding that “she’s been able to work across the aisle to deliver common sense solutions for Florida.”

Queen based his support on something different though — efforts, largely driven by Republicans in Tallahassee, to erode home rule.

“Local governments are here to protect and empower their citizens, but Tallahassee has made that more difficult. Representative Lindsay Cross has been standing up for Pinellas residents and for local leaders, and we need her to continue that important work,” he said.

Cross is facing a credible challenge from Montanari, a current St. Petersburg City Council member who will enjoy broad name recognition in HD 60, which is anchored in St. Pete.

The bipartisan support will go a long way in a district with a quickly evaporating Democratic advantage.

A look at historic voter registration data for the district available on the Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections website shows that in 2020, the last Presidential Election year, Democrats had a 7-percentage-point registration advantage over Republicans. As of May 1, that advantage has shrunk to just under 3 percentage points.

Still, Democrats do maintain an edge in the district, even if it’s shrinking, and Cross is taking her race seriously.

She has a six-figure cash advantage over Montanari, as of the most recently available finance reports. The Democrat has raised more than $295,000 to defend her seat, and has more than $268,000 on hand between her campaign and political committee, Moving Pinellas Forward.

Montanari, himself a strong fundraiser, outraised Cross in April in May, but hasn’t caught up to her overall cash advantage. He has a little more than $123,000 on hand.

Her latest endorsements come after a group of current and former Pinellas Park officials also offered their support, including Vice Mayor Keith Sabiel, City Council members Tim Caddell and Patti Reed, former City Council member Rick Butler, former Police Chief Michael Haworth and local business owner Housh Ghovaee.