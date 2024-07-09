Personnel note: Walmart taps Bethany McAlister as Florida government affairs lead

Walmart is bringing Bethany McAlister in house as its new Director of Public and Government Affairs for Florida.

McAlister heads to Walmart from Corcoran Partners, a top-15 firm that counts the retail giant among its many clients. Before joining the firm as a partner in mid-2022, McAlister spent four years working in the Florida Department of Education, including a year as Chief of Staff, and previously held managerial positions at Leadership Florida and the Zimmerman Agency.

“I am incredibly grateful for my time at Corcoran Partners and the unwavering support I’ve received from the entire team,” McAlister said. “Joining Walmart is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to further my personal and professional commitment to community engagement and advocacy. I am excited to support Walmart’s mission in Florida to save people money so that they can live better in the Sunshine State.”

Walmart said McAlister’s experience “will be instrumental in advancing Walmart’s efforts to create opportunities, improve access to essential goods and services, and foster sustainable growth in the communities it serves.” She fills the position vacated by Monesia Taylor Brown, who is now the Vice President of Government Relations for North Highland.

“We are thrilled to have Bethany leading our government and public affairs efforts in Florida. Her deep understanding of the state’s political landscape and her passion for community engagement make her the perfect fit for this role,” said Walmart Vice of State and Local Government Relations President Nick Infante.

The move also earned praise from Rep. Chase Tramont, who said as a member of the Corcoran Partners team McAlister was key to getting two of his favored bills across the finish line.

“She epitomizes hard work and success. I couldn’t think of anyone more deserving and qualified for this opportunity and I have no doubt she will elevate Walmart’s brand and reputation to its highest peak,” the Port Orange Republican said.

Corcoran Partners founder and CEO Mike Corcoran was similarly effusive.

“We are excited for Bethany as she takes on this important new role at Walmart Bethany’s dedication and talent are exceptional. We are incredibly proud of her and can’t wait to see all the great things she’ll accomplish at Walmart,” he said.

Corcoran Partners Managing Partner Matthew Blair added, “We are excited for Bethany and grateful to keep a trusted and valued colleague in our client family. Bethany’s dedication and expertise have been pivotal, and we are confident she will bring the same level of commitment, integrity and success to Walmart in her new role. We look forward to collaborating with her and continuing to support Walmart’s initiatives in Florida which contribute such enormous value to communities across our state.”