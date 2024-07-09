Alexcia Cox: Taking action against hate, protecting our community

As a lifelong resident of Palm Beach County, I’m proud of the beauty and strength of our diverse community.

As Deputy Chief Assistant to the Palm Beach County State Attorney, I know firsthand that public safety is something we do together — with residents, law enforcement, and our justice system working hand-in-hand, ensuring people from all walks of life are afforded the freedom to and freedom from.

Unfortunately, not everyone shares our demonstrated commitment to safety and freedom. Across the country, including right here at home, hate crimes are on the rise. We must not let this stand. In the face of antisemitism, racism, homophobia, and all forms of discrimination that threaten the safety, well-being, and dignity of our residents, we must act.

Throughout my career, I have remained dedicated to the safety and protection of everyone in our community, especially our most vulnerable residents. As our next State Attorney — our county’s first African American and first female to hold this position — I have a plan to continue working with residents and law enforcement to crack down on the disturbing rise of hate crimes and protect all members of our community.

Upon taking office, I will work to establish a dedicated Hate Crimes Unit within the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office to combat antisemitism, racism, homophobia, and all other crimes that infringe upon our residents’ rights to live safely and freely. This unit will be tasked with investigating and prosecuting hate crimes, providing support to victims, and working collaboratively with law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who perpetrate these crimes are held accountable for their actions.

Hate crimes not only inflict harm on individual victims but also undermine the very fabric of our society, spreading fear and division. By creating a Hate Crimes Unit, we will send a clear message that hate has no place in Palm Beach County and that those who seek to spread it will face swift and decisive justice.

Addressing hate crimes requires a multifaceted approach that goes beyond law and order. That’s why the Hate Crimes Unit will also serve as a vital resource for community engagement, providing educational outreach and collaborating with stakeholders across the county to promote understanding, tolerance, and inclusion.

Throughout my career as a prosecutor, I have been deeply committed to serving the people of Palm Beach County and fighting for justice on behalf of those who have been victimized. I’ve sought justice for hundreds of victims, including those involving domestic violence, dating violence, and elder abuse, and I’ve seen firsthand the devastating impact these horrific crimes have on individuals and families.

However, I’ve also seen the resilience and strength of our community in the face of adversity. Palm Beach County is a place where people come together to support one another, where neighbors look out for each other, and where we stand united against hate in all its forms.

As your State Attorney, I will continue to be a fierce advocate for justice and safety for all residents of Palm Beach County. Together, we will continue to stand against hate and protect our community so that everyone’s rights and freedoms are protected — regardless of their race, religion, or who they love.

___

Alexcia Cox is a candidate for Palm Beach State Attorney.