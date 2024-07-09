Personnel note: EDGE Communications bolsters team ahead of ‘pivotal election cycle’

Miami-based political consulting firm EDGE Communications announced a volley of strategic hires as the firm continues its expansion ahead of the 2024 elections.

The new team members include Veronica Goddard as Senior Vice President; Elise Stuewe as Senior Field & GOTV Director; Jessica St. Jean as Outreach Director; Jose Torres as Communications Coordinator; and David Cruz as Communications & Special Projects Coordinator.

“This election cycle is like no other, especially in Miami-Dade County. It’s why I am excited to lead a strong, diverse, and talented staff who love Miami-Dade and are passionate about ensuring the right leaders are guiding us into the future,” EDGE founder Christian Ulvert said.

“Their combined experience and expertise will be instrumental in our success this cycle, and I am proud to work with them. Our additional team members join an already battle-tested team at EDGE who are ready for the critical work ahead.”

EDGE Communications is one of Florida’s top consultancies for progressive candidates and causes, and each of the new hires sports connections to big-name Democratic politicians and advocacy organizations.

Goddard’s résumé includes upper-level positions on Philip Levine’s 2018 gubernatorial campaign and Vice President Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign and as Deputy Campaign Manager for incumbent Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

“This is full circle for me as I am excited to join the team where I first interned eight years ago. I am honored to work alongside a great group of peers as we collectively do the important work for an impressive roster of clients in Miami-Dade and beyond,” she said. “Together, we’re working to ensure we elect leaders who truly represent and fight for our communities.”

Stuewe, another veteran operative, most recently worked as a training director for Ruth’s List Florida and previously managed a multi-state voter registration drive that registered over 75,000 new voters from historically disenfranchised communities.

St. Jean comes to the firm after working as a field organizer for Nextgen Florida where she focused on initiatives to increase youth voter turnout in Leon County. Torres, a University of Miami law grad, is working on several races, including Levine Cava’s re-election bid. Cruz’s portfolio also includes the mayoral campaign as well as James Reyes’ bid for Miami-Dade Sheriff.

EDGE Communications campaign management and consulting, strategic communications, issue advocacy, media relations, crisis communications and corporate public affairs. Firm clientele include Levine Cava, former Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book, Reps. Allison Tant and Ashley Gantt, and State Attorneys Dave Aronberg and Katherine Fernandez Rundle.