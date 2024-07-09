Democrats target Donald Trump in Doral with Project 2025 billboards

Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump may be distancing himself from Project 2025. But Democrats keep connecting the former President to the conservative policy prescriptions.

The latest example is visible in Doral. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has bought five billboards, strategically located at key intersections on Hollywood Boulevard and Palmetto Expressway, that say the “terrifying and dystopian” plan is Trump’s “blueprint for revenge and retribution” and being a “dictator on Day One.”

“Donald Trump’s Project 2025 agenda is the biggest threat to our American way of life we’ve faced in generations,” said Abhi Rahman, speaking for the DNC.

“Ahead of Donald Trump’s and MAGA Republicans’ convention next week to push an extreme, anti-choice and anti-democracy agenda, the DNC is taking the fight to Trump’s doorstep with a new fleet of billboards showing the true danger of Trump’s second-term playbook: Project 2025.”

Even before the presidential debate last month that raised questions about Joe Biden’s path forward for media and some Democrats, there was some doubt about whether Biden could compete in Florida. Campaign Manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said the state was not in play.

It remains to be seen whether these billboards will turn the tide, but Rahman asserts that “Florida voters will reject Trump’s agenda to rip away their rights and reelect President Biden in November.”

Trump has said this isn’t his plan.

“I know nothing about Project 2025,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they’re saying and some of the things they’re saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

The conservative wish list and purported “presidential transition project” includes proposals to bring the Department of Justice and FBI under the purview of the President, to make it easier to fire federal workers, to eliminate the Department of Homeland Security, to cut climate change funding and public health funding, and other rollbacks of expansions of the scope of federal government over decades.

Despite disavowing Project 2025, Trump’s proposals align with it on certain matters, including phasing out a Cabinet department. He wants to “close the Department of Education in Washington, D.C. and send it back to the States, where it belongs, and let the States run our educational system as it should be run.”