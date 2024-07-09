Jill Biden blasts Donald Trump abortion position ahead of Doral rally

First Lady Jill Biden is wading into Florida Politics for the second time in two days, denouncing Donald Trump during a call with press.

In an economical two-minute speech said to be “between meetings,” Jill Biden told reporters that Trump was no “moderate” on the abortion issue, laying blame on the former President’s trio of Supreme Court picks for rollbacks in reproductive rights.

“Two years ago, the Supreme Court took away women’s constitutional right to make our own health care decisions,” Biden said.

“Since that time, I’ve met women who have been forced to travel across state lines for care. Women whose doctors have told them that they were in medical danger but not enough to get the abortion care, mothers who tell me how worried they are that their daughters now have fewer rights than we had and who can’t believe we have to fight for our most basic freedoms all over again.”

The First Lady went on to question Trump “trying to tell women he’s a moderate on reproductive rights.”

“Does he think we forgot that his Supreme Court justices killed Roe v. Wade and that he brags about it? Does he think we don’t know that he wants to roll back access to contraception and he could jeopardize IVF treatments? Does he think he can pivot away from a career of diminishing and denigrating women? Well, women haven’t forgotten and we can’t be fooled,” Biden added.

The Republican platform approved Monday had a heavy influence from Trump, and it offers more nuanced language on abortion than that seen from many Republicans nationally.

“We proudly stand for families and Life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied Life or Liberty without Due Process, and that the States are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those Rights,” the platform reads,

“After 51 years, because of us, that power has been given to the States and to a vote of the People. We will oppose Late Term Abortion, while supporting mothers and policies that advance Prenatal Care, access to Birth Control, and IVF (fertility treatments).”

Biden and other Democrats clearly don’t buy that the decision not to advocate for national abortion restrictions means the GOP has moderated its position. The First Lady added that the former President “has spent years telling us exactly who he is and we believe him.”

“Here’s the thing about men like Donald Trump, they underestimate the power of women because they don’t understand it.”

Biden also offered warnings of what a second Trump term would be like in remarks to military families Monday in Tampa.

“I want you to remember what it felt like on the morning after the 2016 election, when we fell short. Remember that feeling — how you woke up, and you said to yourself, ‘Oh, my God, what just happened?’ We can’t let that happen again. … We can’t take anything for granted. We have to meet this moment as if our freedoms are at risk — because they are. As if our democracy is on the line — because it is.”