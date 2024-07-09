July 9, 2024
Michele Rayner, Ken Welch back Treva Davis for St. Pete City Council
Image via Treva Davis campaign.

Treva Davis
'Her collaborative approach, professionalism, and focus on community impact makes her the ideal candidate to serve as the District 7 councilmember.'

Rep. Michele Rayner and St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch are endorsing Treva Davis in her bid for St. Petersburg City Council in District 7.

Davis is running for the seat currently held by John Muhammad, who was appointed to the seat in late 2022 and has decided not to seek election this cycle.

She’s running in a crowded field that includes former St. Pete City Council member Wengay Newton, restaurateur Dan Soronen, former City Council and Pinellas County School Board candidate Corey Givens Jr., and former North Carolina State University football star Donald Bowens Jr.

“Treva’s professional and community service, including extensive project management experience and service on the Board of Directors for Johns Hopkins/All Children’s Hospital, uniquely positions her to lead,” Welch said.

“Her focus on public safety, youth services, economic development and infrastructure aligns with our strategic focus areas. Her collaborative approach, professionalism, and focus on community impact makes her the ideal candidate to serve as the District 7 councilmember.”

Rayner, meanwhile, chose to support Davis over other candidates because she believes she is the best candidate to work collaboratively with lawmakers in Tallahassee.

“The time for St. Petersburg City Council District 7 is critical. This moment requires a leader who not only has served the district, but has achieved actual results,” Rayner said. “Treva Davis is the leader that has an imagining of what District 7 could be with an emphasis on technical trade certifications, jobs paying living wages and attainable housing.”

The endorsements add to support Davis has already secured from Gulfport City Council member April Thanos, environmentalist Beth Connors and mental health advocate Martha Lenderman.

Davis called the endorsements an honor, adding that like her, they understand “that complex problems require common sense solutions.”

“St. Petersburg has a considerable number of positive things going on, however there are areas that we can focus on such as housing, jobs, educating our future leaders, and assuring that residents and visitors feel and know that they are safe in our community,” she said.

District 7 covers parts of south St. Pete, including the Deuces and Child’s Park.

The district is majority Black, with more than 9,000 registered Black voters compared to fewer than 7,000 White voters. Soronen is the only White candidate in the race.

Janelle Irwin Taylor

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in Tampa Bay since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as senior reporter for WMNF News. Janelle has a lust for politics and policy. When she’s not bringing you the day’s news, you might find Janelle enjoying nature with her husband, children and two dogs. You can reach Janelle at [email protected].

Categories