Rick Scott presses Joe Biden on Secret Service failings that led to Donald Trump shooting

Florida’s junior Senator still wants answers about how a gunman was able to shoot Donald Trump and three others, killing one, at a Pennsylvania rally.
“It is now clear to every American that there were gross failures in leadership of the U.S. Secret Service (USSS), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and other federal law enforcement agencies that led to the assassination attempt, murder and severe injuries that occurred at this event,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wrote Joe Biden.
“It is a miracle that President Trump is alive and well, but absolutely inexcusable that the deranged would-be assassin had a direct line of sight to the former president and the leading candidate for President of the United States.”
Scott wants FBI Director Christopher Wray, USSS Director Kimberly Cheatle and DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to “hold a daily public press conference to share updates and answer questions from the American people,” and he has a number of questions that should be answered.
Scott wants to know if Trump is getting updates on the investigation, and also wants answers as to whether any of the negligent law enforcement officers were disciplined in the wake of the security breach.
He also wants Cheatle to answer a question he’s posed already this week: “If the buck stops with you, and this has clearly been established as a colossal USSS breakdown and national embarrassment of historic proportion, why haven’t you resigned?”
Other questions follow, including protocols about drones and graded roofs, and these: “Was the Trump campaign made aware of the increase in credible security threats received by the USSS prior to the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania? Why was President Trump allowed to take the stage after USSS and law enforcement on-site identified, but had not yet neutralized, a credible security threat?”
The Senator also wants to know about the size of Trump’s security detail, whether it accords with precedent for candidates and former Presidents, and whether “deviations” from standard operating procedure occurred on Saturday.
11 comments
Mercury Shampoo Eduardine
July 18, 2024 at 5:47 pm
Elvis [FKA Earl] Pitts American
July 18, 2024 at 7:08 pm
ScienceBLVR
July 18, 2024 at 6:03 pm
Spinning wheels forever on the why’s and who’s to blame.
PeterH
July 18, 2024 at 6:29 pm
My Take
July 18, 2024 at 6:35 pm
Ocean Joe
July 18, 2024 at 6:49 pm
Paul Passarelli
July 18, 2024 at 7:12 pm
Elvis [FKA Earl] Pitts American
July 18, 2024 at 7:13 pm
Speedy y SloPoke
July 18, 2024 at 7:29 pm
Michael K
July 18, 2024 at 7:30 pm
Elvis Pitts [FKA Earl] Pitts American
July 18, 2024 at 7:41 pm
